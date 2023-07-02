Yankees’ rookie shortstop is completely flipping the script

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees emerged from a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals with a split result this Saturday. Despite suffering a defeat in the initial game, the team’s rookie shortstop, Anthony Volpe, did not fail to impress with a commendable display of skill.

Volpe’s Ascension: From Slow Start to Stellar Performances

Volpe’s performance trajectory for the past month has been a roller-coaster ride. At the onset of June, his batting average was a meager .190, with an on-base percentage (OBP) of just .268. Nonetheless, his performance in the last two weeks has demonstrated a complete turnaround, bolstered by a refined batting stance that has increased his confidence on the plate.

The rookie has built a reputation for his shrewd swing decisions and disciplined approach to the game during his minor-league career, combined with a solid power-hitting ability and a patient temperament. This is precisely why he bypassed Triple-A, transitioning directly to continue his development at the major league level.

The Debate: Volpe vs. Peraza

The rookie’s slow start ignited debates among the fan base, who questioned the decision to promote him prematurely and suggested giving Oswald Peraza another opportunity to demonstrate his prowess at shortstop. However, Volpe’s recent performance trajectory has silenced critics and highlighted his potential.

Volpe’s stats have been nothing short of outstanding recently, with his numbers soaring to a .220 batting average, a .295 OBP, and a .386 slugging percentage. He closed June with a .265 average and .342 OBP, showcasing a streak of impressive performances in the month’s final days.

Volpe’s Streak: A Consistent Display of Power

Indeed, Volpe has registered at least two hits in five consecutive games, a streak that includes a triple in Game 2 against St. Louis, contributing to the Yankees’ 6-2 victory. Over the past week, the 22-year-old infielder has boasted an impressive .522/.542/.696 slash line, with a 1.237 OPS.

Showcasing superb contact quality and notable power, Volpe’s .366/.435/.537 slash line over the last 15 days has caught the eyes of many. He’s successfully reduced his strikeout rate to a record low 29.5% for the first time in months, while his weighted runs created plus (wRC+) has shot up to 90, just 10% below the average MLB player, but on a fast-rising trend.

The Yankees’ Hottest Hitter

Volpe’s recent performance starkly contrasts the struggles he experienced during his cold streak a few weeks ago. Currently, he is arguably the Yankees’ most productive hitter, generating impressive offensive metrics.

Additionally, Volpe has been a stalwart defensively, maintaining a .975 fielding percentage with only seven errors across 693 innings. He has also demonstrated his defensive worth by contributing six defensive runs saved, with only -1 out above average, indicating his effectiveness as a fielder with excellent range and athleticism.

Looking Ahead: The Rising Star of Yankees

As the Yankees witness the promising development of their No. 1 prospect on the MLB stage, the excitement continues to build around this young talent. At only 22 years old, Volpe’s potential is vast, and he could prove to be a pivotal player for the Yankees in the future.