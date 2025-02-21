Yankees’ rising starting pitcher puts on a clinic in spring opener

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees are looking for reinforcements in their rotation, and Will Warren might just be the answer. After struggling in his brief major league stint last season, the young right-hander is showing signs of turning a corner. His spring training debut on Friday was a step in the right direction, flashing the kind of stuff that could make him a real weapon in 2025.

A Rocky 2024 With Signs of Promise

Warren’s 2024 numbers weren’t exactly inspiring—he posted a 10.32 ERA over 22.2 major league innings. However, a deeper look suggests he may have been the victim of some bad luck. His expected ERA (xERA) sat at a more respectable 4.52, and his strikeout numbers remained impressive, punching out 11.51 batters per nine innings.

The issue wasn’t his ability to generate whiffs—it was everything that happened when he didn’t. Left-handed hitters absolutely feasted off him, batting .349 with a .581 slugging percentage. His 45.9% left-on-base rate and 36.2% ground ball rate weren’t helping either, making it clear he needed some adjustments.

A Strong First Outing

On Friday, Warren showed why the Yankees are still high on him. He tossed two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out three. More importantly, his revamped arsenal looked sharp.

His sweeping slider, already considered an elite pitch, remained dominant. But the real standout was his changeup, which appeared deeper and more deceptive. By adding more movement and depth, the new changeup should play well against lefties, addressing one of his biggest weaknesses from last season. The improved pitch should also work better in tandem with his sinker, giving him a tunneling effect that keeps hitters guessing.

Will Warren made his Spring debut today and he looked great! His sweeper was still elite and his revamped changeup looks very intriguing. The additional depth he is getting on the offering should allow it to play off his sinker more effectively



Following the Michael King Blueprint

Warren’s development has drawn comparisons to Michael King, another Yankees pitcher who transitioned from bullpen work into a legitimate starter. King’s mix of high strikeout ability and a deepening pitch arsenal made him a valuable piece before he was sent to San Diego in the Juan Soto trade.

If Warren can follow a similar trajectory, he could be an ideal No. 6 starter for the Yankees. That, in turn, would make moving Marcus Stroman at some point in the season a far easier decision.

It’s just one spring start, but Warren’s performance was exactly what the Yankees wanted to see. If he continues to build on it, his role in 2025 could become much larger than expected.