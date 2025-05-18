Yankees’ rising infielder is finally breaking out — and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise

Growth in baseball isn’t always linear. Sometimes it takes years, hundreds of at-bats, and a healthy dose of failure before the lights turn on.

For the New York Yankees, 24-year-old Anthony Volpe is proving that the wait may have been worth it after all.

A new version of Volpe is emerging in 2025

Volpe’s first two MLB seasons weren’t disasters, but they weren’t convincing either. He showed flashes but lacked consistency and patience.

Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images

That’s changed in 2025.

Volpe is currently hitting .242/.332/.435 with a .767 OPS, all career highs. He’s on pace for 21 home runs, matching his rookie mark.

But this time, he’s not selling out for power—he’s earning it.

His plate discipline is driving the improvement

One of the clearest changes is his patience at the plate. Volpe now owns an 11.5% walk rate, nearly double last year’s total.

That discipline shows up in the data.

He ranks in the 93rd percentile in chase rate, meaning he rarely swings at pitches outside the zone. He’s whiffing more, but they’re mostly in-zone misses.

Volpe is seeing more pitches, making pitchers work, and forcing mistakes—and when they come, he’s doing damage.

Power metrics are rising fast

The Yankees were hoping Volpe’s raw strength would eventually translate into game power. That’s exactly what’s happening.

He now sports a 10.6% barrel rate—three times higher than last season.

His average exit velocity and hard-hit rate both sit in the 74th percentile, which means he’s consistently squaring up the ball.

Interestingly, his fly ball rate has jumped to 45.1%, while his ground ball rate has dropped nearly 10%. That change in launch angle is paying off.

Instead of just hitting fly balls for easy outs, he’s driving the ball into the gaps for extra-base hits, which is a much better use of his skillset.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Solid defense keeps his floor high

Even when Volpe wasn’t producing at the plate, his glove kept him in the lineup.

That hasn’t changed in 2025. He has four defensive runs saved at shortstop, showing his range and awareness remain top-tier.

While his outs above average sits at -1, he’s still been reliable overall, with only minor hiccups in consistency.

The Yankees needed this kind of progress

With infield injuries mounting and questions swirling around other spots, Volpe’s development couldn’t come at a better time.

His growth—especially as a disciplined power threat—offers a long-term answer at a position that’s critical to the Yankees’ identity.

At 24 years old, he’s still evolving, but the trend line is pointed sharply upward.

