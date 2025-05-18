Yankees hold long-term control over a rising offensive star — and it’s changing their outfield

Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images

Every team hopes one of their prospects turns into a star—but few do it under the lights in the Bronx, where patience wears thin fast.

For the New York Yankees, 22-year-old Jasson Dominguez isn’t just holding his own. He’s rising.

Dominguez is starting to look like a star in the making

The Yankees planned their transition carefully. Dominguez was going to be their left fielder in 2025, even if his defense wasn’t perfect.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

That patience is already being rewarded. Over his first 130 at-bats, Dominguez is slashing .246/.344/.431 with a .775 OPS.

What stands out is his advanced plate approach and thundering contact. He ranks in the 93rd percentile in hard-hit rate and owns a 12.6% walk rate.

Switch-hitting splits tell the full story

The raw tools are evident, but the splits are hard to ignore.

Against right-handed pitching as a lefty, Dominguez has been on fire—batting .310/.402/.506 with a .908 OPS.

Against left-handers, however, it’s a different story. He’s hitting just .116/.224/.279 from the right side, with only one home run.

That kind of disparity is extreme, but not unusual for a young switch-hitter. With time, it’s something the Yankees believe he’ll clean up.

Still a work in progress in the field

Dominguez’s defensive profile is mixed.

He’s racked up -5 outs above average in left field, but the physical tools are there. He ranks in the 89th percentile in arm strength and 80th in sprint speed.

Bad angles and raw instincts have hurt his efficiency, but those issues tend to improve with reps. He’s a legitimate athlete, and the foundation is there.

He’s climbing the lineup—and the Yankees are noticing

What’s more exciting is that Dominguez has earned a move up in the batting order.

He’s become one of the Yankees’ most consistent left-handed bats, offering a much-needed balance alongside Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt.

Even better, he’s still incredibly cheap—earning just $774K this season while contributing like a player 30 times that price.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This is only the beginning for Dominguez

The Yankees have team control of Dominguez through 2031, which gives them a massive advantage financially and strategically.

He’s already delivering above-average value, and if he can even become average from the right side, he’ll be a star.

In a lineup full of expensive veterans, Dominguez represents both the future and the present—an emerging gem in a stacked roster.

