Yankees’ 36-year-old veteran might be gearing up for a comeback nobody saw coming

When everything feels like it’s unraveling, sometimes the answer isn’t a flashy trade or a breakout rookie.

Sometimes, it’s an old friend quietly walking back into the spotlight and reminding everyone why he mattered in the first place.

For the Yankees, it’s an old workhorse trying to provide last-minute value.

The Yankees needed help—and got it just in time

The New York Yankees were hurting. Jazz Chisholm remains sidelined with an oblique strain, and Oswaldo Cabrera’s fractured ankle ended his season.

That left the infield thin, vulnerable, and in desperate need of a veteran presence.

Enter DJ LeMahieu, finally back from his rehab assignment—and immediately reminding everyone what he’s capable of.

DJ LeMahieu is flashing vintage form

LeMahieu hasn’t needed much time to find his swing.

In just eight at-bats since returning, he’s slashing .375/.444/.750, showing both patience and power.

On Saturday, he nearly carried the Yankees past the Mets with a clutch RBI single and a short porch homer that traveled 333 feet.

Even in the loss, LeMahieu’s at-bats were a bright spot.

His hardest-hit ball—106.6 mph—was a lineout to right field that could’ve broken the game open if it had landed anywhere else.

Confidence, timing, and loud contact

What’s changed? For starters, LeMahieu looks confident again.

He’s swinging with intent and finding the barrel. All four of his hits on Saturday had exit velocities over 96 mph, which is rare given his struggles the past two seasons.

And it’s not just the bat. His glove has shown flashes of gold, making diving stops and showing range at second base—even if he committed one error.

The Yankees don’t need him to be an MVP again. They just need him to be a stabilizer, and right now, he’s doing exactly that.

Teammates and coaches are feeling it too

Cody Bellinger, who’s been heating up himself, couldn’t help but praise DJ after Saturday’s game.

“I’ve seen DJ, even in spring, he’s looked really good,” Bellinger said. “It’s exciting to have him back in the lineup. Love watching him play. He’s one of the best hitters in the game.”

LeMahieu, never one for theatrics, also admitted the moment meant something more this time.

“I don’t think it was too much emotion, but maybe for me,” he said with a smile.

This version of LeMahieu changes everything

If LeMahieu stays hot, the Yankees can tread water until Chisholm returns.

With Cabrera out, his glove and leadership take on even more importance. And if his exit velocities are any indication, DJ might just be writing a comeback story in real time.

