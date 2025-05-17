Help is on the way as Yankees’ underrated pitcher starts rehab assignment on Sunday

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Some stories in baseball don’t begin with glory—they begin in the shadows, far from the roar of the crowd and bright lights.

J.T. Brubaker’s path has been anything but smooth. Since 2022, he’s been sidelined by injury after injury: Tommy John surgery, an oblique strain, and even three broken ribs from a comebacker.

Each time he got close to the mound, life pushed him further back.

But like a classic novel buried on a dusty shelf, Brubaker’s story wasn’t over—it was just on pause, waiting to be reopened.

Now, in 2025, that book is about to continue. The New York Yankees announced on Sunday that Brubaker will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Hudson Valley.

J.T. Brubaker is currently scheduled to pitch for Hudson Valley tomorrow as a major league rehab.



He’ll face the Aberdeen IronBirds at 2:05 p.m. at Heritage Financial Park. It might be a quiet afternoon in a small ballpark—but for Brubaker, it’s the start of something loud.

Small-town Sunday, big-league dreams

There’s something poetic about a veteran pitcher restarting his career in a place like Hudson Valley. Heritage Financial Park will host Brubaker’s first minor league appearance since 2024—a setting that feels more like a proving ground than a rehab stop.

He’s the first pitcher on a rehab assignment for the Renegades since 2023, and this is more than a stat—it’s a signal. A signal that the Yankees haven’t given up. A signal that Brubaker hasn’t either.

Every one of his 315.2 major league innings was thrown in a Pirates uniform. But New York is hoping to add new chapters to his big-league resume—chapters written in pinstripes.

Why the Yankees are still betting on Brubaker

On paper, a 4.99 career ERA doesn’t scream ace potential. But the Yankees see something deeper. They see a pitcher with upside, one whose raw stuff could still translate in the Bronx if he can stay healthy.

Compared to other depth arms like Carlos Carrasco and Allan Winans, Brubaker offers more than just innings—he offers upside. Maybe not the kind that headlines rotations, but the kind that quietly helps carry a team through the grind of 162 games.

In a way, Brubaker is like an old car in the garage. You know it’s seen better days, but something about it still runs strong. It just needs a little tuning, a few test drives—and someone who still believes in it.

There’s still a long road ahead

Sunday’s outing will be short. He’ll likely face a limited pitch count. But don’t mistake that for small significance.

It’s the first domino in what could be a return to a big-league mound—something even Brubaker himself might’ve doubted at times.

He’ll need more time in the minors. He’ll need to prove he can go deep into games and handle the caliber of MLB hitters again. But this start, against Aberdeen, is the first checkpoint he’s reached in months.

The Yankees know patience is a virtue. They’ve waited this long—through surgeries, setbacks, and fractured ribs—to see if J.T. Brubaker can become more than just a depth arm.

And on Sunday afternoon in a small stadium filled with minor league charm, that wait starts to look like it might just be worth it.

