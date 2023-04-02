Yankees ride rookie masterclass to 6-0 win over Giants

Apr 2, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jhony Brito (76) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees secured a rubber-match victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon. Emerging victorious 6–0, the Bombers picked up their second win of the season ahead of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, who have lost their first two games to the Texas Rangers, giving up a combined 27 runs.

The Yankees featured rookie Jhony Brito on the mound for his first MLB start, in which he dominated across 5.0 innings.

Jhony Brito went to work for the Yankees:

There were ranging confidence levels in Brito entering this match-up, but he put his best foot forward in his MLB debut. Brito pitched five scoreless innings, striking out six batters and allowing two hits.

The 25-year-old pitched 70.2 innings last year with triple-A Scranton, hosting a 3.31 ERA and 6.75 strikeouts per nine. Considering he’s not known for his K-rate, seeing him mow down San Francisco batters at a brisk pace was impressive.

The confidence the Yankees now have in Brito will likely earn him another start, and maybe they’ll let him go a bit longer after tossing just 76 pitches.

Offensively, the Yankees tallied six runs on seven hits and struck out just six times as a team. They posted three home runs, courtesy of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Kyle Higashioka.

Stanton’s mammoth blast traveled 485 feet, the second longest in his career. Stanton now has two homers on the season, and Judge also recorded his second, with both sluggers off to a good start. Gleyber Torres posted a hit and run, recording a walk over three at-bats, serving as the lead-off hitter, with DJ LeMahieu earning a rest day. Oswaldo Cabrera looked a bit more comfortable in the batter’s box, posting two hits and striking out twice across four at-bats.

The bullpen was solid in this contest, with Jimmy Cordero striking out two and giving up one hit in 0.2 innings. Ron Marinaccio, one of the Yankees’ strongest relief pitchers, struck out three batters in 1.1 innings over just 15 pitches. Newly acquired bullpen arm Colton Brewer struck out one and allowed a walk to close out the game, pitching 2.0 innings.

Overall, this was a well-rounded performance from the Yankees, and they will look to compound their success against the Phillies on Monday evening.