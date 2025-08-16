Yankees reveal Saturday’s lineup with two star sluggers on the bench

The New York Yankees entered their series against the St. Louis Cardinals with optimism, but questions immediately clouded the weekend.

Giancarlo Stanton, once again, is nowhere to be found in Saturday’s lineup, leaving fans restless and searching for answers.

No Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield again tonight in St. Louis. Cody Bellinger is out of the starting lineup as well.



Ben Rice starts at first base (with Paul Goldschmidt still sidelined by the knee injury) and Austin Wells is behind the plate. https://t.co/Tcg6OPkTIU — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) August 16, 2025

Stanton’s absence continues to raise eyebrows

When Aaron Boone revealed Friday’s lineup, not seeing Stanton was a bit surprising, especially after an off day, but with Aaron Judge filling the DH role, everybody thought the skipper wanted to give both of them a day with no field work.

That made sense—after all, Boone hinted Stanton could return to right field Saturday. But as the official card was released, Stanton’s name was missing once more.

His absence, again, becomes more concerning given Thursday’s off day. Sitting Friday felt planned, but skipping Saturday suggests something deeper.

Stanton hasn’t taken the field since Wednesday, and for a power hitter with a long injury history, that silence is unsettling.

Judge stuck at DH while questions linger

Boone also noted earlier in the week that Aaron Judge could shift back into the outfield during the series. Yet, that hasn’t materialized either.

Judge remains locked in the DH spot after his flexor strain in late July, which only amplifies speculation. If Stanton is unavailable for the outfield, and Judge is limited too, the Yankees’ defensive alignment grows thin.

It’s like watching a chess match where the most powerful pieces remain stuck on the edge of the board, unable to move. The Yankees, meanwhile, are forced to shuffle pawns in critical spots.

Bellinger’s puzzling absence

Cody Bellinger being out only adds another layer of confusion. According to Boone, he is currently sick.

Fans wondering whether there’s a minor issue with Bellinger at least have an answer.

In his place, Jasson Dominguez will once again get a chance to showcase his potential. Dominguez represents excitement and energy, but relying on him too often at this stage could backfire for a team chasing consistency.

Goldschmidt sidelined, Rice steps in

At first base, Ben Rice will handle duties once again with Paul Goldschmidt still dealing with a knee injury.

Goldschmidt returned Friday as a late defensive replacement, but Boone has clearly opted to ease him back into action. The reigning veteran slugger’s absence is felt not just in his bat but also in his steady presence.

Rice, meanwhile, continues to get valuable playing time. These starts provide a glimpse into how the Yankees might handle depth roles down the stretch, especially if veteran health remains a recurring issue.

Wells searching for answers at the plate

Behind the plate, Austin Wells continues to struggle mightily. Over his last 15 games, Wells is hitting just .109 with a .196 slugging percentage, a slump that has stripped away much of his early-season promise.

Still, Boone is sticking with him, likely in hopes of jump-starting his confidence. A hot streak from Wells would ease pressure on the rest of the order and give the Yankees more flexibility.

For now, though, each at-bat feels like a test of patience.

A lineup clouded by uncertainty

The Yankees’ weekend against St. Louis was supposed to be about momentum, but the conversation now circles around absences.

Stanton’s prolonged benching and Judge’s limited defensive use create a sense of unease. At least Bellinger’s issue was revealed.

Injuries have long been the Yankees’ Achilles’ heel, and the sight of their most feared sluggers idle leaves fans uneasy. For a team chasing October dreams, availability is every bit as important as performance.

