Yankees’ starting infielder dodges knee injury: ‘I’m ready to go’

The New York Yankees caught a rare break this week when Paul Goldschmidt avoided a potentially serious knee injury.

At 37 years old, even minor setbacks could snowball quickly, but this time the Yankees managed to escape unscathed.

Goldschmidt avoids worst-case scenario

Goldschmidt tweaked his right knee on a double earlier in the week, leaving fans worried about extended absence.

Early fears hinted at a possible injured list stint, yet tests revealed the veteran slugger dodged major structural damage.

That meant Goldschmidt was available on Friday night, entering late against a left-handed pitcher to provide stability offensively.

“I’m ready to go,” he said confidently after passing through the initial scare that threatened to derail momentum.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Boone offers reassurance on recovery

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed the encouraging update, admitting the team initially worried the injury might linger far longer.

“It does seem to be moving in a good direction,” Boone told reporters during his pre-game press conference.

“We kind of feared the worst the night before he got tested,” he explained, acknowledging the original cloud of uncertainty.

“And then we thought it still might be a short IL and it looks like we’re going to avoid that.”

Goldschmidt’s steady offensive presence

This season, Goldschmidt is hitting .276/.331/.422 with ten home runs, forty RBI, and a 108 wRC+ overall.

While no longer the MVP-caliber bat of his prime, his steady production is far superior to recent Yankee first basemen.

The combination of on-base ability, timely contact, and reliable power has made him a dependable anchor in the lineup.

At his age, maintaining that level of play reflects both durability and adjustment—qualities the Yankees desperately need.

Contingency options remain in place

If Goldschmidt does need occasional rest, the Yankees have depth to absorb his absence without immediate collapse.

Ben Rice could handle first base on short notice (which he will on Saturday night), though his increased catching responsibilities make that less consistent.

Meanwhile, Cody Bellinger has transitioned into first base duties at times, showcasing versatility while maintaining his offensive value.

That flexibility allows Boone to preserve Goldschmidt when necessary, ensuring he’s fresh for the stretch run and beyond.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bigger picture for the Yankees’ lineup

The Yankees have leaned on veterans before, but Goldschmidt’s presence is particularly stabilizing during an inconsistent offensive season.

He’s the type of hitter who balances the order, even if not dominating statistically, offering length and reliability nightly.

Also Read:The Yankees have stumbled into a perfect catcher situation

It’s like having an old safety net beneath a tightrope walker—he might not dazzle, but he prevents disaster.

For now, the Yankees can exhale knowing Goldschmidt remains healthy enough to contribute without an IL stint looming.