Yankees reveal lineup with Aaron Judge still DHing, Giancarlo Stanton in RF, and young slugger at catcher

The New York Yankees entered Monday night’s matchup with the Minnesota Twins knowing their margin for error had nearly evaporated.

Losing two of three against the Houston Astros over the weekend not only stung emotionally but tightened the race for the American League’s final Wild Card spot. One more misstep, and the safety net could vanish entirely.

Offensively, the Yankees have been running on fumes, scoring just 20 runs in their last eight games — an ugly 2.5 per night.

That kind of production might survive with dominant pitching, but New York has endured inconsistency from its starters and a bullpen that’s been springing leaks like an overworked garden hose. Something had to change.

Manager Aaron Boone responded by rolling the dice, swapping defensive reliability for a surge in offensive potential.

It’s a calculated gamble — the kind you make when the season’s clock is ticking louder with each passing game. Monday’s lineup was built for fireworks, not leather.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Judge still not ready for full outfield return

Yankees captain Aaron Judge was rumored to be ready for outfield duty over the weekend, but that plan never materialized.

The organization, cautious with its most valuable player, is buying him a few more days before putting his arm through the rigors of deep throws. It’s the long-game approach — patience now to avoid catastrophe later.

Without Judge in right field on Sunday, Boone started Jasson Dominguez and left Giancarlo Stanton on the bench despite Stanton’s strong 144 wRC+.

But against the Twins, the script flipped. Stanton returned to right field on Monday, age and defensive decline be damned, because Boone needs every ounce of muscle the lineup can muster.

Catcher switch highlights offensive urgency

Austin Wells, who has cratered to a .118/.179/.196 line over his last 15 games, found himself on the bench. Instead, Boone turned to Ben Rice.

While Rice isn’t a defensive upgrade — catcher isn’t even his natural spot — his bat offers a far greater threat at this critical moment.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rice has also been surprisingly competitive behind the plate and could be shaping up to make more starts there, depending on his performance and Wells’.

Boone’s choice underscores the urgency. Every at-bat matters now, and sacrificing a few defensive runs could be worth the price if it means generating crooked numbers on the scoreboard.

It’s playoff math, and the Yankees know the equation favors boldness.

A lineup built for damage

Trent Grisham took the leadoff role, setting the table for a heavy-hitting heart of the order: Judge, Cody Bellinger, Stanton, Rice, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Paul Goldschmidt, Ryan McMahon, and Anthony Volpe.

Rookie right-hander Will Warren got the start, tasked with keeping the game within reach so the revamped offense could do its work.

For the Yankees, this isn’t just a lineup card — it’s a statement. They’re abandoning half-measures, leaning fully into their bats, and betting that the best defense right now is a relentless offense.

Like a chess player sacrificing a rook for a decisive attack, Boone has positioned his pieces for an aggressive push. Whether it pays off could define their season.

