Yankees’ elite pitching prospect is positioning himself to make an impact next year

For the New York Yankees, finding young, controllable pitching is like searching for water in the desert—rare, vital, and worth celebrating.

On July 5, right-hander Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, acquired from the Boston Red Sox during last year’s Winter Meetings, made his highly anticipated Double-A debut.

The 21-year-old had already impressed at High-A with a 2.26 ERA in 83.2 innings, but the leap to Somerset represented his biggest challenge yet.

The transition from High-A to Double-A is often where promising arms hit their first real wall. For Rodriguez-Cruz, though, it’s been more like cruising on a freshly paved highway.

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Dominating from the start

In five starts with the Somerset Patriots, the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate, Rodriguez-Cruz has posted a sparkling 1.41 ERA.

Over 32 innings, he has allowed just eight walks while striking out 30 batters, showing command and poise well beyond his years.

Last week may have been the best stretch of his professional career. Over two starts, Rodriguez-Cruz went 2-0, firing 13 scoreless innings and striking out 15.

Both wins came against Mets No. 2 prospect Jonah Tong, a hurler often compared to Tim Lincecum for his delivery and pitch life.

In his two starts this past week, @Yankees No. 6 prospect Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz went 2-0 with 15 K in 13.0 scoreless innings pitched. In both games, he defeated Mets No. 2 prospect Jonah Tong. pic.twitter.com/f1esw2mwgd — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) August 11, 2025

Beating a pitcher of Tong’s caliber not once, but twice in the same week, is the kind of performance that turns heads in every front office.

Electric stuff and growing repertoire

Rodriguez-Cruz’s fastball can climb into the high-90s with late life, making it difficult for hitters to square up.

His above-average slider, which has become his go-to secondary pitch, pairs perfectly with a curveball and split-change that keep opponents guessing.

According to MLB Pipeline, the 6-foot-3 righty uses his frame and athleticism to generate extension down the mound, disrupting hitters’ timing.

His delivery features a simple side-step and high leg kick, though he’s still refining the synchronization of his long limbs.

As he builds strength and consistency, scouts believe Rodriguez-Cruz could develop into a mid-rotation starter. Average control remains the last major piece to complete his profile, but the foundation is already promising.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Small sample, big promise

Five starts don’t tell the full story of a pitching prospect’s future, but they can reveal readiness.

Rodriguez-Cruz has proven, even if just for a handful of starts, that he can neutralize upper-minors competition, an essential step for any young arm hoping to reach the Bronx.

The Yankees are expected to keep him in Double-A for the remainder of the season, allowing him to refine his craft without rushing. If his progress continues through the offseason and spring, a Triple-A promotion in 2026 seems likely.

From there, the possibility of Rodriguez-Cruz making a major-league impact depends entirely on his continued development.

But for a Yankees team constantly searching for dependable homegrown pitching, his emergence feels like a well-timed oasis.

There is a very good chance the talented righty is ready to leave his mark on the 2026 Yankees. For now, though, his focus is entirely on dominating Double-A hitters.

