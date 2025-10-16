Yankees reveal details of Anthony Volpe’s surgery; rehab could extend into the 2026 season

The New York Yankees are holding their breath this offseason, waiting to see how one of their most important young players bounces back from the toughest year of his career. A few days ago, it was revealed that shortstop Anthony Volpe underwent surgery to repair the shoulder injury that derailed his 2025 campaign — and on Thursday, the team shed light on just how serious the procedure was.

A tough break for a young cornerstone

General manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Volpe had an arthroscopic labral repair on his left shoulder, an injury that had quietly lingered since May when he landed awkwardly during a defensive play. Boone explained that the recovery will be gradual: Volpe won’t be able to swing a bat for about four months and won’t resume diving or making full defensive movements for at least six.

Anthony Volpe had a left shoulder arthroscopic labral repair. He may be delayed to begin the season. It will be four months before he can hit again and and six months until he can dive on the shoulder, Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) October 16, 2025

That timeline puts his readiness for Opening Day 2026 in doubt. “He may be delayed to start the season,” Boone admitted, acknowledging that the team will take a cautious approach with one of its cornerstone players.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

It wasn’t just a cleanup or a quick fix. This was a real surgery with a long road back — and it helps explain why Volpe’s season never seemed to take off.

Cashman himself explained that Volpe’s shoulder surgery cleanup ended up being “more severe” than the MRI had suggested, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post. Because of that, the GM thinks it had more of an impact on Volpe’s performance than initially believed.

The shoulder that never healed

Volpe’s stat line tells the story of a player battling more than just pitchers. He hit .212 with a .272 on-base percentage and posted an 83 wRC+, the lowest mark of his young career. His once-sparkling defense — which had been among the league’s best in 2023 and 2024 — also suffered, a reflection of how much that shoulder hindered him.

He still managed 19 home runs and 18 stolen bases, flashes of the dynamic player the Yankees believe he can be. But the consistency wasn’t there, and now we know why. Playing through a partially torn labrum is like trying to paint with a frayed brush — you might get the job done, but it’ll never look quite right.

Boone’s faith in Volpe remains strong

Despite the struggles, Boone made it clear that Volpe remains the Plan A when it comes to the Yankees’ shortstop of the future. When asked if Volpe would reclaim the job once healthy, he said: “Yeah, I mean, he’s right in the mix to do that.”

The manager went on to highlight Volpe’s resilience through adversity — a trait that’s often overlooked in a city that demands instant results. “One of the things I’m proudest about for Anthony — obviously it was a very tough season for him in a lot of ways, and he got a lot of arrows thrown his way,” Boone said. “I always feel like he handles those things so well.”

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Volpe’s mental toughness might be his most valuable asset right now. In a year where everything seemed to go wrong, he showed up every day, took the field, and never made excuses. That kind of perseverance tends to pay dividends — both in the clubhouse and over a long career.

What the Yankees expect going forward

Unless the Yankees make an unexpected splash this winter, Volpe is still projected to anchor the infield when he’s back to full strength. The organization continues to view him as a long-term piece — a homegrown player who embodies the work ethic and quiet confidence the franchise values.

But the timing of his recovery could complicate New York’s offseason plans. For now, though, the focus is on healing. Volpe’s surgery was a reminder that even the toughest players have limits — and that sometimes, stepping back is the only way to move forward. If all goes well, the 24-year-old could return a few weeks into the 2026 season, stronger, sharper, and finally free of the pain that muted his potential.

When he does, expect the same fiery competitor to take the field — the kid from New Jersey who grew up dreaming of wearing pinstripes and now fights to make good on that dream.