Robert Murray on the Baseball Insiders Podcast stated in a livestream that Cody Bellinger’s most likely outcome in free agency is a reunion with the Yankees.

While these two sides are not reported to be near an agreement as things stand on New Year’s Eve, there’s more and more steam on the public reporting side which would indicate these two sides are getting closer.

From reports last week that the Yankees are growing confident that he won’t bolt for the Mets, who were seen as real players for his services, to this latest report about a reunion being most likely is clearing the Bellinger picture up more.

It’s not a guarantee that the left-handed hitting outfielder comes back to the Bronx, but all signs and recent reporting are indicating that the odds of a reunion are heading upward for the Yankees.

Cody Bellinger Seems Likely To End Up on the Yankees Again

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After hitting 29 home runs and posting a 5.0 WAR for the Yankees during the 2025 season, the Bronx Bombers would like their starting left fielder back, and the growing belief is that this is more likely than not to occur.

Things can change in the weeks leading up to Spring Training as teams miss out on targets and one call can always alter the course of history.

With that said, the lack of serious and aggressive interest from even his incumbent team would indicate that there isn’t a strong desire to meet Scott Boras’ rumored demands of a seven-year contract.

It was reported earlier today that the Yankees are not budging on Cody Bellinger by Jeff Passan of ESPN, and the reports from Jack Curry have largely been in sync with that sentiment.

The Yankees want Bellinger back on their terms, and teams across the league are aware of how well his swing plays in Yankee Stadium and how that could be affected negatively if he signed elsewhere.