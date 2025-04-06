Yankees return star outfielder and sit red-hot lefty

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been tweaking the lineup like a chef seasoning a stew—just enough to elevate the flavor without overwhelming the recipe. Ahead of their series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, they made a few strategic changes, hoping to complete the sweep and ride the wave of offensive momentum.

Cody Bellinger Returns to Action

After a brief hiatus due to a stiff back, Cody Bellinger is back in the starting lineup. He’ll take over in right field, pushing Aaron Judge into the designated hitter role. The original plan may have been to give Bellinger another day, but the 29-year-old slugger felt good enough to slot back in.

His return gives the Yankees a bit more flexibility, especially as they continue to manage health early in the year. With Bellinger back on defense, it’s Judge’s turn to stay off his feet, at least in the field.

Ben Rice Gets a Breather

Despite setting the league on fire to start the year, Ben Rice will get the day off. The 26-year-old lefty slugger has been scorching hot at the plate, hitting .320/.422/.640 over his first seven games. But after leading off and grinding through long at-bats, a rest day could help keep his swing fresh and legs strong for the long haul.

With Judge still in the lineup and Jasson Dominguez staying in left field, the Yankees can afford to give Rice a day to reset.

Defensive Realignment in the Outfield

Trent Grisham will start in center field, a role he’s more than familiar with. The Gold Glove winner has been sensational early this season, both with the glove and the bat. He’s hitting .471 with a 336 wRC+, giving the Yankees one of the best-performing backup outfielders in the game right now.

Jasson Dominguez, who’s been quietly collecting hits and working solid at-bats, will stay in left field, where he’s still trying to find his footing.

With Bellinger, Grisham, and Dominguez patrolling the outfield and Judge anchoring the top of the order at DH, the Yankees are rolling out a group that balances power, speed, and elite defense.

They’ll look to wrap up the series against Pittsburgh on a high note before turning the page to their next challenge.