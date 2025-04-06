Yankees’ star infielder is quietly turning into a force at the plate

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees were always confident that Anthony Volpe could be something special. But through his first two seasons, it felt like he was still trying to find his footing—like a racehorse with all the talent but still learning how to hit his stride.

Now in his third MLB campaign, Volpe isn’t just finding his rhythm—he’s blowing the doors off it.

The Torpedo Bat May Be the Spark

What’s changed? Aside from some serious swagger and sharpened instincts at the plate, the Yankees believe Volpe’s switch to the new “torpedo” bat may be paying early dividends. The redesigned bat, with a redistribution of mass that favors whip-like motion and control, is helping him generate far more impactful contact.

Last season, Volpe ranked in the 12th percentile in barrel rate and 23rd percentile in hard-hit rate—numbers that reflected a young player still adjusting to big league velocity. But over the first eight games of the 2025 season, he’s jumped to the 94th percentile in barrel rate and 63rd in hard-hit rate.

That’s not a small improvement. That’s a light switch being flipped.

Launch Angle, Fly Balls, and Fireworks

Volpe isn’t a hulking power hitter, but his new swing plane and bat control are allowing him to elevate the baseball with far more authority.

He’s slashing .303/.361/.758 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. That slugging percentage jumps off the page, and while his 25% strikeout rate is higher than ideal and his walk rate has dipped to 5.6%, the results speak for themselves. His wRC+ sits at a scorching 206, which means he’s been 106% better than the average MLB hitter so far.

Even more encouraging is his launch angle. In 2024, Volpe’s average was 8.6°. This season, it’s 17.3°. That’s led to a fly ball rate of 62.5%, more than double last year’s 28.7%. Simply put: more balls in the air, more balls leaving the yard.

Defense Still Holding Down the Fort

Of course, Volpe’s bread and butter has always been his defense, and that hasn’t wavered one bit. He’s already logged three defensive runs saved and one out above average across eight games. His glove is steady, his range is elite, and if anything, his comfort in the field is fueling confidence at the plate.

When you combine Gold Glove-caliber defense with offensive production like this, it’s not just a breakout—it’s the making of a star.

If this stretch holds even halfway steady, Volpe could find himself making his first All-Star appearance in July. And if he keeps smashing fly balls into the Bronx sky, he might not just be a fan favorite—he could be one of the Yankees’ most valuable pieces in 2025.