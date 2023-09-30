Yankees return trade bust and demote young pitcher to Triple-A

Aug 18, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) walks off the field after the top of the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With only two regular-season games left, the New York Yankees are preparing for the challenges of October and the ensuing evaluation of the front office.

One primary focus? Taking a final look at Frankie Montas, the starting pitcher they snagged at last year’s trade deadline and who’s now on the brink of free agency.

Montas‘ stint with the Yankees was cut short due to a shoulder injury, limiting him to 39.2 innings. While with the Bombers, Montas posted a 6.35 ERA, which contrasts sharply with his commendable 3.18 ERA during his time with the Oakland Athletics.

As the Yankees square off against the Kansas City Royals this weekend, Montas is set to follow the designated starter. This should grant the Yankees some insight into whether they should extend a one-year offer, given that Montas will be coming out of a comprehensive rehab season.

At 30, Montas boasts a noteworthy MLB track record despite being plagued by multiple injuries that question his durability. His potential and willingness to consider a budget-friendly contract might appeal to the Yankees’ front office, but they will inevitably weigh other available options.

Vasquez’s Demotion and Potential

In line with Montas’ return from rehab, the Yankees made the decision to send Randy Vasquez, a 24-year-old pitcher, back to Triple-A. Vasquez, in his 37.2 innings pitched for the Yankees this season, recorded a 2.87 ERA, 4.98 FIP, an 88.9% left-on-base rate, and a 36.4% ground ball rate.

Recognized as a reliable relief pitcher and occasional starter, especially when injuries ran high, Vasquez might have a significant role in 2024. However, there are areas like his accuracy and walk rate that demand improvement. With an abundance of promising pitchers in their minor-league systems, the Yankees are eyeing a future where they can capitalize on this talent to ensure economical operations.

Update on Yankees Prospect Jasson Dominguez

In another roster move, the Yankees have shifted star outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez to the 60-day injured list, indicating a long recovery period for the young talent.