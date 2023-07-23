Yankees return 2 outfielders, option lefty slugger to Triple-A

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Yankees prepare to compete against the Kansas City Royals in the conclusive match of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM, the team announces the return of outfielders Jake Bauers and Greg Allen.

Jake Bauers: A Solid Season Despite Struggles

Bauers has marked a decent season with the Yankees, overcoming previous struggles at the MLB level. His current stats show a .224 hitting average with a .312 OBP, including seven home runs, 19 RBIs, and a career-high 114 wRC+. Although Bauers may not qualify as a starting-level player, he’s been a crucial depth addition, demonstrating a keen aptitude against right-handed pitching.

The 27-year-old left-hander has recorded a .227 hitting average with a .319 OBP against right-handed pitchers, contributing all seven of his home runs and an impressive .806 OPS. Bauers is set to feature as the team’s lead-off batter in Sunday’s series finale, as the Yankees aim to maintain their Wild Card position ahead of the trade deadline.

Greg Allen: A Speedy Supplement to the Outfield

Meanwhile, Allen serves as a fast-paced reserve who can be instrumental as a pinch runner late in games while filling in where needed.

At 30 years old, Allen’s stats for this season include a .214 batting average and a .313 OBP, with one home run and five runs scored to his credit. Though not considered an everyday starter, Allen is a versatile athlete capable of stealing bases and providing late-game support.

Having played in every outfield position, Allen has accumulated 1872.1 innings with an impressive .994 career fielding percentage. With Aaron Judge still on the mend and the Yankees requiring fresh talent in the outfield, Allen should prove to be a valuable addition.

Yankees Make Roster Adjustments

In order to accommodate the return of Bauers and Allen, the Yankees have optioned Franchy Cordero back to AAA. Cordero’s season stats include a .188 hitting average with a .211 OBP, six home runs, and 13 RBIs. Although Cordero was recently promoted to help offset losses in the outfield, his contributions were limited to a few home runs, with his defensive value otherwise falling below average.