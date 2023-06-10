Yankees reserve outfielder ruled out for 6-8 weeks

May 21, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees pinch runner Greg Allen (30) scores on a double by shortstop Anthony Volpe (not pictured) in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees‘ injury woes seem to persist unendingly. Having only recently regained the services of Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson and still missing Harrison Bader and Aaron Judge, they now face the prospect of losing a substitute outfielder for a substantial duration.

This week, outfielder Greg Allen was diagnosed with a right hip flexor injury. He sustained this in the first at-bat of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers but didn’t withdraw from the game until the eighth inning last Friday.

The Yankees lose another outfielder:

On Friday, Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone informed reporters that Allen is anticipated to be out of action for 6-8 weeks due to a strain in his right hip flexor. Amid a period where the Yankees are contending with one player injury after another, Allen’s versatility had provided some much-needed reassurance.

However, he won’t be available for the foreseeable future. Initially, it didn’t appear that he would need such an extensive break, given that he remained in the game. However, subsequent tests revealed the severity of the issue, necessitating a significant recovery period.

The Yankees’ outfield is currently in a dire state and will undeniably miss Allen’s contribution. Given that his performance heavily relies on speed and athleticism, it’s clear he can’t afford to compete with a handicap.

The Yankees anticipate that he will be out until after the All-Star break at the very least, although it’s plausible that his absence may extend into August.

Allen, who was acquired last month from the Boston Red Sox in a minor trade, had an average of .214, scored five runs, hit a home run, and made an RBI and a stolen base, contributing to a commendable .884 OPS. Combined with his robust defensive performance in the outfield, this makes him a highly valuable asset.

In the meantime, the Yankees’ outfield will consist of Willie Calhoun, Jake Bauers, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Billy McKinney. Presently, Giancarlo Stanton is being exclusively utilized as a designated hitter. However, this could change eventually.