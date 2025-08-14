Yankees reportedly re-sign old friend to minor league deal, send him to Scranton

The New York Yankees are once again turning to a familiar face as they brace for an unexpected roster shake-up.

Andrew Velazquez, the versatile infielder and Bronx native who last played for the Yankees’ MLB team in 2021 and was a member of the organization until 10 days ago, is officially back in the fold, according to a report from Audacy’s Lou DiPietro.

Yankees have re-signed Andrew Velazquez to a minor-league deal and he's at AAA. He was released from SWB 11 days ago. Wonder if this move portends a Vivas or Shewmake call-up and an IL for Goldy is possible. — Lou DiPietro (@ChickenParmLou) August 14, 2025

His return comes less than two weeks after being released from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and the timing feels far from coincidental.

Goldschmidt’s injury may force rapid decisions

The concern stems from Paul Goldschmidt’s injury scare on Tuesday night. While fielding a pop-up near first base, Goldschmidt made an awkward, twisting move that immediately had him grimacing.

For a veteran player who thrives on stability and lower-body power, even minor knee discomfort can be worrisome.

With the Yankees in the thick of a competitive stretch, playing short-handed isn’t a risk they can afford.

The most likely scenario involves a stint on the injured list for Goldschmidt, forcing the team to evaluate internal depth and call-up options.

Why Velazquez is back — and what it signals

Velazquez’s signing could be more than just a depth move. As DiPietro speculated on X, this could be the prelude to promoting either Jorbit Vivas or Braden Shewmake.

If one of them joins the big-league roster, Scranton would need someone who can cover multiple infield spots without skipping a beat.

That’s where Velazquez thrives. The 31-year-old has built his career on being a defensive sparkplug, capable of playing shortstop, second base, and even outfield in a pinch.

His glove work isn’t just steady — it’s highlight-reel worthy. For a Yankees team that often values versatility as much as raw power, his presence in Triple-A offers flexibility.

Credit: Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A bat the Yankees’ organization knows — and accepts

Offensively, Velazquez won’t be mistaken for a middle-of-the-order threat. Before his release from Scranton earlier this month, he slashed .244/.315/.342 with four home runs, 32 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases across 87 games and 311 plate appearances.

His ability to swipe bags remains a plus, especially in late-game pinch-running scenarios, but his main value lies elsewhere.

The Yankees aren’t bringing him back to carry the offense — they’re likely bringing him back to steady the defense in Triple-A and serve as an emergency call-up option.

Like a utility knife in a crowded toolbox, Velazquez might not be flashy, but he’s indispensable when something breaks.

Looking ahead

If Goldschmidt’s injury proves minor, Velazquez may remain a Triple-A insurance policy. But if the Yankees decide to shake up their roster, his presence allows them to promote younger infielders without leaving a defensive hole at Scranton.

This move also reflects a growing trend in modern roster management — keeping trusted, versatile veterans close by to plug gaps at a moment’s notice.

Velazquez knows the organization, the system, and the expectations, making his re-entry as smooth as possible.

The Yankees’ decision may look small now, but in a long season, these under-the-radar depth moves can quietly make the difference between surviving a roster crunch and scrambling in panic.

