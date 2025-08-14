Yankees have multiple prospects shine in Hudson Valley’s 10-1 victory

Reporting live from Heritage Financial Park, I was able to witness the Hudson Valley Renegades take on the Aberdeen IronBirds in what will end up being one of their final matchups.

Abderdeen is set to become a Draft League team, with Fredricksburg becoming the home of the Orioles’ High-A affiliate, but the Yankees’ Minor League squad owned the afternoon from start to finish.

With an early 2-0 lead that they would never relinquish, LHP Kyle Carr would grind through six innings while rising prospect Dillon Lewis would lead the charge with six RBIs.

In an excellent team win, Hudson Valley continues its battle for first-place as it looks to secure another playoff appearance since joining the Yankees’ organization.

Dillon Lewis Displays Elite Power in Three Hit, Six RBI Performance

Dillon Lewis, who went from unranked entering the season to our no. 12 prospect in the Yankees’ organization, had another marvelous day at the plate for the HV Renegades.

The right-handed hitting outfielder went 3-5 with three extra base hits, picking up a two run blast, a three-run double, and an RBI double in the contest.

He totaled six RBIs, and the centerfielder is looking like one of the best prospects the organization has to offer at the moment.

Lewis has 20 home runs, 22 RBIs, and an .800 OPS between Single-A and Double-A, putting together his first pro 20-20 season in his first full pro season.

One of his doubles came in at 107 MPH, and at the Minor League level he’s displayed 70-grade raw power that has translated into excellent game power.

We’re seeing more contact in the air and more contact in general; his rapid improvement throughout the season has quickly made him a name that both scouts and fans have to keep their eyes on every night.

Lewis has cut his strikeout rate by ~10% since moving up to High-A and has been an even more productive hitter, displaying elite pull-side power.

His speed and athletcism are hard to ignore, and it makes me question if a no. 12 ranking is low for the 22-year-old outfielder.

The Yankees should consider a second promotion for Lewis, who has become one of the best hitters in the entire organization.

Kyle Carr Battles Through Six Strong Innings Of One-Run Baseball

The Yankees’ 2023 third-round pick had been brilliant in July, winning the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month as he cut down on the walks and saw an uptick in whiffs.

Today was more of a grind for Carr, who walked four and struck out five but still managed to deliver six innings of one-run baseball against Aberdeen.

His fastballs sat between 89-93 MPH, with a nice sweeping breaking ball he was able to miss some bats with throughout the starts.

Kyle Carr lowered his ERA on the season to 2.19 through 20 starts, but he won’t receive a promotion from High-A until he displays more consistent command.

The stuff leaves a bit to be desired, but Carr limits damage contact at an elite rate, keeping the ball on the ground or getting weak flyballs.

Aberdeen managed just three hits against him, and his crafty mix with three distinct fastball shapes could mold into a backend starter down the road.

Core Jackson Displays Flashy Raw Tools At Shortstop

Credit: Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Yankees’ fourth round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft has some excellent physical tools, hitting baseballs as hard as 114 MPH at the University of Utah.

Core Jackson’s exit velocities, speed, and defensive upside made him a data-centric pick for the Yankees, and his nifty athletic traits were on full display with this brilliant play at shortstop:

He added a triple and single, both were hard-struck, alongside a stolen base in Hudson Valley’s clobbering of Aberdeen.

Jackson has struggled results-wise, but the exit velocities and physical traits make him a name to watch if he can put it together in the pros.

It’s too early to determine whether he’s going to become an excellent defender or not at shortstop, but he can move well and there’s some real juice in that bat.