Yankees reportedly interested in reunion with star reliever

New York Yankees right-hander Tommy Kahnle turned 35 in August. That’s the beauty of relievers, though. They often hit their stride and put it all together late in their careers and are able to stay highly competitive well into their thirties.

Tommy Kahnle is hitting his stride at 35

That’s the case for Kahnle. The guy has battled injuries like almost every pitcher, yet was able to post a 2.11 ERA in 42.2 regular season frames in 2024.

The Yankees also enjoyed marvelous postseason production from the changeup artist. He delivered a 2.08 ERA in 8.2 frames in October. He would have been perfect if it wasn’t for that ugly stinker he put up in Game 5 of the World Series.

Despite that forgettable performance in that specific game, and knowing that most of the work he performed in 2024 was magnificent, the Yankees are reportedly interested in having Kahnle, currently a free agent, back for another shot at the title in 2025.

The Yankees want and need Tommy Kahnle

“There is interest from both sides on a potential reunion for Kahnle, who had a strong season with the Yankees and pitched fairly well in the playoffs until an ugly final outing that helped cost the Yankees in their season-ending loss to the Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series, when Kahnle was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the eighth inning and allowed all three batters he faced to reach base,” Dan Martin of the New York Post wrote.

Luke Weaver is expected to headline the Yankees bullpen, while Ian Hamilton and Jake Cousins could be important contributors. Mark Leiter Jr. is also expected back, and the team will probably at least try to re-sign Tim Hill and Jonathan Loaisiga. Clay Holmes is likely headed elsewhere. Kahnle, on the other hand, could be back since there is mutual interest and love between the two parties.

The pitcher said after the World Series that he would love to finish his career with the Yankees. Will he get his wish? We will find out eventually.