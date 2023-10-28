Yankees reportedly have $200 million pitcher on their wish list

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

If the New York Yankees are serious about making impactful enhancements this off-season, it’s imperative for owner Hal Steinbrenner to utilize the financial resources at his disposal and pursue high-profile free agents with vigor. While several standout players, such as Cody Bellinger, could significantly bolster the outfield, there’s anticipation that the Yankees will also turn their attention to strengthening their starting pitching.

Potential Reunion: Jordan Montgomery’s Rise

Industry chatter suggests a potential reunion with former Yankee Jordan Montgomery, following his impressive performances with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers. Montgomery’s current stint in the World Series with the Rangers, facing off against the Arizona Diamondbacks, underscores his tenacity and talent.

In an ironic twist, Yankees’ General Manager Brian Cashman previously offloaded Montgomery, doubting his contributions during the 2022 playoffs. However, the resilient left-hander has proven his detractors wrong with a spectacular comeback season.

The International Wild Card: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yet, the Yankees seem poised to extend their reach internationally, targeting Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Despite expected fierce competition from the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, insider sources like ESPN’s Jeff Passan anticipate an all-out effort by the Yankees to secure Yamamoto.

The 25-year-old prodigy has consistently delivered exceptional stats, including clocking more than 170 innings pitched over three successive seasons in all competitions. His specific achievements in the JPPL are noteworthy, with a 1.21 ERA and 169 strikeouts over 164 innings. Given his youth and remarkable consistency, Yamamoto is tipped for a smooth transition to Major League Baseball. However, the Mets might have an inside track, considering shared representation with last season’s successful international recruit, Kodai Senga.

The Yankees, who haven’t made a significant international acquisition since Masahiro Tanaka, recognize Yamamoto’s potential to lead their pitching staff, perhaps even succeeding ace Gerrit Cole in the future. While Cole, the prospective AL Cy Young award winner, remains in his prime, succession planning is crucial.

Yankees’ Financial Implications and Strategic Considerations

The pivotal question remains: Is Steinbrenner prepared to authorize a $200 million expenditure for Yamamoto, spanning multiple years? The financial stakes are high, particularly considering the obligatory posting fees payable to the Orix Buffaloes, Yamamoto’s current club. These expenditures, however, don’t impact the luxury tax threshold, potentially making the deal more palatable for a franchise eyeing a long-term investment in a future star.

An alternative strategy might involve reverting to a proven MLB entity like Montgomery, offering immediate rotational depth. The apprehension surrounding Yamamoto centers on his lack of MLB experience, often a stumbling block for international transitions. Nonetheless, his undeniable skillset suggests that any adaptation challenges would reflect more on organizational support than on Yamamoto’s innate abilities.