Yankees reportedly competing with AL West contender for Eugenio Suarez

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves holding one of the market’s most desirable chips: Eugenio Suárez.

Suárez, the veteran third baseman, just turned 34—but he’s aging like wine, not milk, in 2025.

He’s already blasted 36 home runs this season and boasts a scorching 149 wRC+, one of the league’s best.

That puts him on pace to flirt with 50 home runs for the second time—a benchmark many thought was out of reach for players not named Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani.

For contenders hungry for power and experience, Suárez is like a thunderstorm on a sweltering day: overdue and much needed.

It’s no wonder his name has surfaced in connection with the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, and Chicago Cubs.

But the bidding war has, per reports, two favorites: the Yankees and Mariners, both desperate for an edge.

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yankees quietly circling their target

Reports have been murky on just how serious the Yankees are, but that fog lifted with Bob Nightengale’s latest intel.

“The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees are the most aggressive teams pursuing Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez,” Nightengale posted.

The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees are the most aggressive teams pursuing Arizona Diamondbacks All Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez, with a handful of others still in pursuit. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 24, 2025

That’s a powerful statement—and it backs up whispers that the Diamondbacks have been heavily scouting the Yankees’ farm in preparation for an offer.

The Yankees’ infield has been a revolving door this year, with injuries and inconsistency sapping their offensive punch.

Adding Suárez could instantly stabilize the hot corner, while also lengthening a lineup that’s struggled behind Judge at times.

He’s not just a power bat; he brings postseason experience, energy, and swagger—intangibles New York has often lacked when it counts most.

Mariners chasing a familiar face

The Mariners aren’t just looking at Suárez—they’re trying to bring back an old friend who made a lasting impact in Seattle.

From 2022 to 2023, Suárez posted a rock-solid 7.8 fWAR in a Mariners uniform, serving as both slugger and clubhouse glue.

He fit like a glove in the Pacific Northwest, and the team knows exactly what they’d be getting if they brought him home.

Seattle currently finds itself neck-deep in the AL Wild Card hunt, with an offense that’s looked too quiet for too long.

A Suárez reunion could be just what sparks them—offensively and emotionally—for the stretch run.

The Mariners’ familiarity with Suárez might give them a slight edge, but it all depends on how high they’re willing to bid.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

What Suárez brings to the table

At 34, Eugenio Suárez is delivering one of the most explosive seasons of his career, and he’s doing it with consistency.

His 36 homers aren’t just loud; they’re timely, often shifting momentum in games the D-Backs had no business winning.

He’s a player built for October—unafraid of big moments and capable of shifting the series with one swing of the bat.

For the Yankees, who’ve struggled with production at third base, he could be the missing link to a true championship formula.

And for the Mariners, he’s the tried-and-true spark plug who already proved he can elevate their ceiling.

In a way, Suárez is like a wild card in poker—valuable not because of what he is, but because of what he lets you become.

Two contenders, one bat

The Yankees may be moving quietly, but don’t confuse silence for apathy—they’re known for striking hard when ready.

While the rotation and the bullpen remain areas of need, upgrading third base is the logical final push.

Suárez would immediately upgrade the Yankees’ offense, give Judge reliable protection, and ease pressure off rookies like Ben Rice and Jasson Dominguez.

Seattle, on the other hand, can’t afford to let another season fade without offensive reinforcements—they’ve seen this movie before.

The D-Backs, meanwhile, hold all the cards—and they’ve already been scouting the Yankees’ farm, preparing for serious talks while also considering other approaches.

What’s certain? Eugenio Suárez isn’t staying in Arizona much longer. And wherever he lands, he’s going to matter.

READ MORE: Yankees’ outfield prospect looks more like the future than a trade chip