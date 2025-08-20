Yankees reliever reportedly dealing with flexor strain, waiting for additional opinions

The New York Yankees were hit with another gut punch Wednesday as Jonathan Loáisiga’s injury update delivered a troubling twist.

The reliever, who had only recently begun ramping up in rehab games after a back injury, reported elbow and triceps discomfort after his last outing.

For Loáisiga, the news couldn’t come at a worse time. After missing time since August 3 with a back injury, he seemed ready to return.

An MRI conducted Monday revealed the concerning result: a flexor strain, according to manager Aaron Boone, though second opinions are still being gathered.

Jonathan Loáisiga has a flexor strain, per Boone. Still gathering more opinions on what that means for him. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) August 20, 2025

Boone’s phrasing left little room for optimism, noting it “probably” is a flexor strain, though clarity may come within days.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A familiar and painful chapter

Unfortunately, Jonathan Loáisiga has walked this road before. Earlier this year, in April 2024, he underwent surgery for the same injury.

That procedure sidelined him for more than a year, making this latest development feel like a cruel twist of déjà vu.

For pitchers, a flexor strain is often a precursor to grimmer diagnoses. The uncertainty lingers like a storm cloud above his career.

If the severity requires surgery once again, there’s an alarming possibility Loáisiga has already thrown his final pitch in pinstripes.

With a club option looming for 2026, the Yankees now face a difficult choice on his long-term place within the roster.

Loáisiga’s uneven 2025 season

The numbers already told a story of struggle. In 29.2 innings, Loáisiga posted a 4.25 ERA and a troubling 5.81 FIP.

Even when healthy, the sinkerballer didn’t quite resemble his electric best, though his competitiveness was still evident with each appearance.

For the Yankees, that inconsistency may weigh heavily when evaluating whether another comeback attempt justifies patience and financial investment.

Still, Loáisiga’s pure talent has always made him intriguing — a pitcher capable of inducing weak contact when his arsenal is crisp.

But talent without durability can be like a sports car with engine trouble: impressive to look at but unreliable when needed most.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Yankees’ bullpen outlook moving forward

The Yankees did their homework at the trade deadline, acquiring relief depth that looked solid on paper and has provided useful innings.

Yet, bullpen reliability is often about having multiple weapons, and losing Jonathan Loáisiga strips the group of a high-upside option.

In October baseball, managers crave pitchers who can bridge tense moments — something Loáisiga once provided when healthy and confident.

Now, Aaron Boone must lean heavily on his newer arms while hoping someone rises to claim the late-inning trust Loáisiga once commanded.

The organization will wait on further medical opinions, but even optimistic outcomes suggest he wouldn’t make it back before the end of the season.

For a Yankees bullpen built on depth and balance, the loss is more than statistical — it’s a blow to its very identity.

What this means for Jonathan Loáisiga

Every injury story carries a human element, and Loáisiga’s journey has always been one of perseverance through adversity.

His stuff remains tantalizing when he’s on the mound, but the body keeps betraying his desire to contribute consistently.

As the Yankees chase postseason positioning, the spotlight shifts away from his potential impact and toward his uncertain future.

The cruel reality is that Loáisiga may not just be fighting for a roster spot — he’s fighting to save his career.

And as Yankees fans know well, few things hurt more than watching a once-reliable arm fade because of injuries beyond control.

