The Yankees offense is deeper than ever before, and the stats prove it

The New York Yankees’ offense has been criticized all season for inconsistency, yet the numbers reveal a powerhouse hiding in plain sight.

Yes, the lineup goes through cold spells that frustrate fans. But by wRC+, the Yankees boast baseball’s best offense with a 117 mark.

Contrary to the belief that Aaron Judge carries the team, the Yankees feature a deep, balanced attack filled with proven stars and rising threats.

When you peel back the surface-level narratives, this offense looks more like a storm front—sometimes delayed, but always inevitable when it arrives.

Judge leads, but others make noise

Stats, as always, don’t lie: according to Just Baseball, the Yankees now have SIX players with at least 150 plate appearances and a 125 wRC+ or better. No other team even has five.

Aaron Judge remains the engine with a ridiculous 201 wRC+, reaffirming his spot among the league’s elite power hitters once again.

But he is far from alone. Giancarlo Stanton has rediscovered his swing with a 175 wRC+, punishing pitchers when mistakes leak inside.

Cody Bellinger and Ben Rice, each at 126 wRC+, have provided timely production, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. adds flair and balance to the order.

Even Trent Grisham, once considered a depth piece, has matched their production with a 125 wRC+, proving this lineup’s length is real.

Depth extends beyond the stars

Paul Goldschmidt, though not at MVP levels, still contributes with a 110 wRC+, keeping pitchers from resting against the middle order.

Ryan McMahon sits close behind at 109, while Amed Rosario and Jose Caballero are posting shockingly elite numbers that few expected.

Caballero’s 211 wRC+ and Rosario’s 253 mark are small-sample outliers, but their emergence shows how unpredictable depth can shift a contender’s outlook.

Meanwhile, Jasson Dominguez, the “Martian,” continues to show promise with a 102 wRC+, nine homers, and 20 steals at just 22 years old.

Weighing the weak spots

Not everyone has flourished. Austin Wells has struggled with an 82 wRC+, providing minimal offensive punch despite regular at-bats behind the plate.

Anthony Volpe has also been below average with a 91 wRC+, yet his 18 homers and 15 steals give him valuable two-way contributions.

The Yankees can afford these growing pains because their overall roster depth offsets the weaker links with surprising consistency.

For the first time in years, they have the ability to construct an entire lineup of hitters producing above league average.

Why this offense is dangerous in October

The 2025 Yankees’ offense is maddeningly streaky, but it blends power, contact, speed, and patience—ingredients that wear down postseason pitching staffs.

Think of it like a heavyweight boxer with multiple knockout punches—sometimes missing wildly, but always one swing away from ending a fight.

If New York’s pitching staff can provide stability, this offense has the potential to catch fire and shock the baseball world in October.

It’s a big “if,” but the talent is undeniable. This Yankees lineup has the pieces to make any October opponent deeply uncomfortable.

