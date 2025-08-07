Yankees release long-relief pitcher from roster in surprising move

The New York Yankees made an unexpected and somewhat head-scratching move this week, releasing right-hander JT Brubaker outright.

Brubaker had quietly given the Yankees a stable presence out of the bullpen, posting a 3.38 ERA over 16 innings.

While he wasn’t overpowering, Brubaker offered something increasingly rare in modern bullpens: flexibility, reliability, and an ability to eat innings.

Still, with Mark Leiter Jr. and Yerry De Los Santos returning from the injured list this week, roster pressure forced the Yankees’ hand, and he was designated for assignment a couple of days ago.

There was an assumption Brubaker would either be claimed or stashed at Triple-A Scranton, ready as bullpen depth.

Instead, the Yankees shocked observers by fully releasing him—cutting ties with a pitcher who’d done enough to stick around.

Brubaker falls victim to a numbers game in a loaded Yankees bullpen

Roster crunches are inevitable in baseball, especially for contenders trying to maintain depth without overstuffing the bullpen.

With names like Luke Weaver, Camilo Doval, David Bednar, Devin Williams (no, the Yankees won’t release him) and the recently returned Leiter and De Los Santos all needing space, Brubaker got squeezed.

Brubaker’s release wasn’t about performance; it was about a bullpen that may have become too crowded for its own good.

Brubaker’s contract, paying him more than double the league minimum, likely played a role in teams not immediately claiming him.

Still, his market now opens wide—any club can negotiate freely without worrying about absorbing that salary.

A resilient road back from injury hits another twist

JT Brubaker’s journey back from Tommy John surgery was anything but smooth—and it made his recent success all the more admirable.

After a promising recovery last year, a fractured rib in spring training delayed his 2025 debut and threw off his momentum, forcing him to miss significant time.

Despite that setback, Brubaker stabilized himself on the mound, showing poise and adaptability in a constantly shifting bullpen landscape.

Even as his strikeout-to-walk ratio is not good (just nine walks to 10 punchouts), he found ways to limit damage and stay competitive.

Not every reliever needs to light up the radar gun—Brubaker thrived by mixing pitches and staying unpredictable.

The kind of arm contenders can quietly benefit from

In a league full of max-effort closers and specialized arms, Brubaker is more of a throwback: dependable and willing to do anything.

Whether a team needs a one-inning reliever, a spot starter, or someone to bridge innings, Brubaker can fill that role.

He’s the bullpen equivalent of duct tape—unassuming, practical, and extremely valuable when things start to fray.

That versatility should appeal to playoff contenders looking to add veteran arms for the stretch run without giving up assets.

Expect Brubaker to land somewhere soon—teams won’t ignore a 3.38 ERA and multi-inning flexibility in August.

Why his release still feels like a misstep for the Yankees

It’s fair to wonder if the Yankees acted too hastily in cutting ties with Brubaker, especially given the unpredictability of bullpen arms and his ability to start.

Injuries happen. Arms falter. And Brubaker already proved he could handle the chaos and step in when needed.

The move highlights how even solid contributors can be overlooked when the bullpen gets crowded with flashier names.

Depth is often the difference between a first-round exit and a deep postseason run—Brubaker was the type of insurance teams need.

And now, that insurance is walking out the door, free to sign with any team who sees value where New York didn’t.

