Yankees reinstate home run machine after ugly sweep

The New York Yankees have announced that DH Giancarlo Stanton has been activated off of the IL, as he’ll join the team in the Bronx ahead of their series against the Angels

No corresponding move has been named as of yet, and the first to report the news was Andy Martino of SNY.

Stanton was named American League Championship Series MVP last season due to his heroic efforts in their pennant-clinching victory over the Cleveland Guardians in five games.

He hit 34 home runs in 128 games between the regular season and postseason, and the Yankees are hoping he can provide a right-handed jolt to a lineup that leads baseball in OPS, wRC+, and HRs so far.

Giancarlo Stanton Returns to Make Dangerous Yankees’ Lineup Even Better

Giancarlo Stanton returns to the offense as the Yankees add another bat who can help their lineup, providing even more depth and power to an offense that’s dominated this season.

Coming off getting swept by the Red Sox, the Yankees are 3.5 games up in the American League East, and are reeling after scoring just four runs in Fenway.

With Stanton returning, it creates a logjam between their four outfielders and two first basemen, but Aaron Boone might be slotting Ben Rice behind the plate to try and create more playing time for everyone.

J.C. Escarra is making it difficult to keep him out of the lineup rotation as well though; his brilliant framing and excellent work with the pitchers this season has been felt throughout the season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When he catches, the Yankees’ pitching staff has a 2.81 ERA this season, and while catcher ERA is not a reliable stat, pitchers like Carlos Rodon and Will Warren have seemed to take a liking to him.

It’s a good problem to have considering how injury-prone Giancarlo Stanton is, with other players on the roster having some level of injury concern as well.

Cody Bellinger has hit the IL in each of his last two seasons, Paul Goldschmidt is in his late-30s, and Jasson Dominguez has dealt with injuries over the last three years as well.

Ben Rice and Austin Wells have had injury-riddled Minor League careers as well, so having depth is a great insurance policy in-case something goes wrong.

With the offense sputtering in an embarassing sweep at the hands of the Red Sox, Giancarlo Stanton could not return at a better time.