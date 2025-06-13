The Yankees have something special in unexpected catcher

The New York Yankees have gotten more than they could’ve asked for from backup catcher J.C. Escarra this season.

Just a few months ago, Escarra was reportedly days away from calling it quits on his professional baseball career altogether.

Now, he’s quietly becoming one of the most underrated success stories on a team loaded with star-level talent.

While Austin Wells draws the spotlight, Escarra has been a rock behind the plate when his name is called.

A breakout performance few saw coming

At 30 years old, J.C. Escarra isn’t your typical late-blooming rookie—but he’s playing like someone who belongs.

Through limited action, Escarra is slashing .237/.333/.373, proving he’s more than just a defensive specialist.

In Thursday night’s 1–0 nail-biter over the Kansas City Royals, Escarra came through with two clutch hits at the plate.

It’s not flashy, but it’s meaningful—especially when offense is scarce and runs are at a premium like they were that night.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

His defensive numbers are elite

What truly makes Escarra stand out is the glove—he ranks in the 89th percentile in pitch framing across MLB.

His 50.9% strike rate leads all qualified catchers, an incredible stat for someone almost out of the league months ago.

Behind the scenes, pitchers are reaping the rewards from his pitch manipulation and quiet blocking behind the dish.

It’s like having a third-base coach behind the plate—calm, calculated, and always a step ahead of the opposition.

Clutch contributions in critical moments

Escarra has made 18 starts this season and has caught four shutouts in those appearances, a remarkable hidden stat.

Those kinds of outings aren’t accidental—they’re built on rhythm, trust, and chemistry between catcher and pitcher.

The Yankees’ staff seems to thrive with Escarra’s calm presence and advanced game-calling ability behind the plate.

His rise has given manager Aaron Boone the luxury of depth, even when Wells needs a breather or matchup flexibility.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Providing unexpected depth behind Austin Wells

Austin Wells continues to show growth offensively and defensively, but having J.C. Escarra in reserve changes the equation.

This duo gives the Yankees flexibility and a real competitive edge—something not every contending team has behind the plate.

Escarra’s contributions haven’t gone unnoticed inside the clubhouse, where teammates are reportedly rallying around his story.

He’s gone from fringe roster option to a legit backup and maybe even a starter on some teams.

