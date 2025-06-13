Yankees 1, Royals 0: Good news and bad news as Yanks earn series sweep in Kansas City

Sometimes, baseball doesn’t need fireworks to thrill you—it just needs heart, hustle, and a little chaos.

That’s what unfolded Thursday at Kauffman Stadium, where the New York Yankees leaned into old-school toughness to win a 1-0 nail-biter over the Kansas City Royals.

The kind of win that feels more earned than flashy, the kind of game that leaves dirt on your uniform and pride in your chest.

It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t easy. But it was baseball at its rawest, and the Yankees walked away with a sweep and a 42-25 record.

Goldschmidt’s chaos ignites lone run in tense duel

In a matchup that mirrored a chess match more than a slugfest, both pitching staffs dominated and ate inning after inning.

Royals starter Seth Lugo looked like the best version of himself and didn’t allow any runs through 5.2 frames. But one chaotic moment unraveled it all once the bullpen entered the game for the home club.

It started with Paul Goldschmidt, the veteran slugger with MVP pedigree. His liner to first in the eighth frame wasn’t caught cleanly by Vinnie Pasquantino, who scrambled to pick up the ball and get the out at first.

Goldschmidt beat the throw in a close play, but that was just the beginning.

Lucas Erceg, the pitcher covering first, tried to cut off Pablo Reyes—who had rounded third—with a hurried throw home.

It skipped low. The catcher couldn’t handle it. Reyes slid in safely. One run, one moment of pure scramble, and it proved decisive.

It was the kind of score you’d expect in a game of inches, and the Yankees were the ones who made just enough of them count.

Warren bounces back with focus and fire

Will Warren isn’t a household name in New York yet, but he’s quietly building his case. After giving up 11 runs in his last two starts, the rookie needed a bounce-back—and he delivered exactly that.

Warren tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, surrendering just four hits and one walk while striking out four. His ERA dipped to 4.86, but more importantly, he showed poise and command.

A triple by Nick Loftin was the only real hiccup, and Warren calmly worked around it.

Pitching, like life, is often about how you respond after getting knocked down. Warren didn’t just stand back up—he shoved.

Bullpen shuts the door when it matters most

When the Royals began threatening late, the Yankees’ bullpen met the moment with one of their best collective performances in recent memory.

Tim Hill came in with a man on to face Pasquantino and immediately turned the screws, recording a crucial out to end the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Mark Leiter Jr. picked up where Hill left off and handed it to Jonathan Loaisiga, who spun a flawless eighth.

That set the stage for Devin Williams, who calmly handled the ninth to collect the save like a veteran locksmith shutting a heavy door.

This was a group that had drawn raised eyebrows in recent weeks. Thursday, they flipped the script.

A sweep earned through grit, not glamour

For a Yankees team that’s navigated turbulence lately—both in the lineup and on the mound—this sweep wasn’t about dominance. It was about survival, determination, and execution.

They didn’t overpower Kansas City. They outlasted them.

Sometimes baseball is a shootout. Sometimes it’s a stare-down. This series finale was the latter, and the Yankees didn’t blink.

Their pitching was sharp, their defense alert, and their offense opportunistic, if unspectacular.

And when Goldschmidt hustled out that infield single, it was the veteran’s will—more than his bat—that won the day.

From the dugout to the mound, the Yankees sent a clear message in Kansas City—they’re built for more than highlight reels. They’re built for wins.

