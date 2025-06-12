Yankees captain gets first day off of the season; dynamic infielder not in the lineup for finale

Even titans need a day to breathe. Aaron Judge, the pulse of the New York Yankees’ lineup, finally takes a seat in game 67.

Through every bruise, every cold snap, and every challenge, Judge has been there—an unwavering colossus in pinstripes.

But Thursday’s series finale in Kansas City brings a rare sight: the Yankees playing without their captain for the first time in 2025.

Judge’s absence isn’t due to injury, fatigue, or poor performance. It’s rest—the kind of necessary pause that competitors often hate.

You can almost picture the look on his face when the coaching staff floated the idea, likely a reluctant nod masking the fire inside.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Jazz Chisholm Jr. rests sore groin, but stays ready

While Judge’s break is pre-planned, Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s absence is cautionary. The sparkplug infielder left Wednesday’s game with groin tightness.

Chisholm, electric in energy and charisma, chose the smart route—pulling up before pushing too far. Groin injuries can be sneaky, the kind that turn minor tightness into weeks on the sideline if mismanaged.

Luckily for the Yankees, Chisholm believes he dodged something more serious.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. said he feels like he avoided something bigger by coming out of the game early last night with groin tightness and not pushing it. Thinks he could be available off the bench tonight. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) June 12, 2025

He isn’t in Thursday’s starting lineup, but he’s not out of the picture. The expectation is that he’ll be ready off the bench if needed, providing reassurance that this isn’t the beginning of a longer issue.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

A true test of depth for the surging Bombers

With both Judge and Chisholm out, along with catcher Austin Wells getting a breather, Thursday’s lineup looks like a spring training sketch.

Wrapping up the series in KC. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/Jk4ekJOUC4 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 12, 2025

Trent Grisham will lead off, flanked by Ben Rice at DH and Paul Goldschmidt at first. Cody Bellinger takes cleanup duties, with Jasson Domínguez—the hyped “Martian”—hitting fifth.

Anthony Volpe, J.C. Escarra, Pablo Reyes, and Oswald Peraza round out the order.

It’s a mix of experience, youth, and opportunity—a reminder that championship teams are defined not only by stars, but by how their bench answers the call.

It’s like a Broadway understudy performance. The lead actors are out, but the stage remains. Now it’s up to the supporting cast to show their worth under the spotlight.

New York’s mindset: no letup, even with key names out

The Yankees didn’t bring half a team to Kauffman Stadium—they brought a deep roster with something to prove. After taking the first two games against Kansas City, they’re one win away from a clean sweep.

Even with rest days built in, the message is clear: expectations don’t change. This team isn’t reliant on just one bat or glove.

Aaron Boone’s players understand the assignment. Domínguez’s placement in the five-hole says a lot about his rise and the trust he’s earned. Volpe’s quiet steadiness continues to stabilize the middle of the order.

And let’s not overlook Goldschmidt and Bellinger, two veterans capable of anchoring an offense with Judge sitting in the dugout. These aren’t placeholders—they’re difference-makers.

Kansas City eyes redemption, but faces tall task

For the Royals, Thursday offers one last shot to salvage pride in this series. The Yankees have outclassed them over two games, and with a reshuffled New York lineup, this might be their opening.

But Kansas City knows the danger of assuming too much. The Yankees aren’t surrendering anything—they’re just showing different faces of the same ambition.

If the Royals hope to avoid a sweep, they’ll need more than a lineup advantage. They’ll need execution, something the Yankees have delivered in abundance regardless of who’s in the batting order.

With or without their headline stars, the Yankees play with a purpose. That’s the sign of a contender built to last.

