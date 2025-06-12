Yankees bring up sidearm righty to replace Brent Headrick on the roster

There’s a particular ache in waiting — when potential feels just out of reach, and all you can do is hold on tight.

That’s what Scott Effross has lived through for nearly two years, watching his career stall while his body rebelled.

On Thursday, the New York Yankees finally gave him the nod he’s been craving, recalling him from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to rejoin a bullpen that needs a steadying hand.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees recalled RHP Scott Effross (#57) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) June 12, 2025

Effross was once a trusted name in late innings, a sidearm wizard acquired from the Cubs in 2022 to fortify the Yankees’ stretch run.

But instead of anchoring the relief corps, he’s been haunted by setbacks — elbow surgery, back trouble, and most recently a spring-training hamstring strain that derailed his 2025.

Now, at long last, he gets his next shot.

Credit: New York Yankees Photos via Imagn Images

Another door opens after Brent Headrick struggles

The Yankees opened Thursday by sending left-hander Brent Headrick back to Triple-A. Headrick allowed home runs in three of his last five appearances, showing little ability to navigate high-leverage moments.

His struggles opened the door for Effross, who, despite rust and inconsistent results in the minors, offers upside.

Effross has only logged 3.1 major league innings since the end of 2022. Each pitch thrown since then has been a quiet battle — one against scar tissue, doubt, and time itself.

His return may not be triumphant on paper, but it is a victory in perseverance.

Minor league numbers don’t tell the whole story

A quick glance at Effross’s Triple-A stats this year might spark concern: a 12.71 ERA over five appearances seems unworkable.

But the deeper metrics paint a more hopeful picture. His FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) stands at 4.29, while his xFIP — which adjusts for home run rate — is a much cleaner 2.87.

Those numbers suggest he’s pitched far better than his ERA indicates.

His 9-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in just 5.2 innings shows he’s controlling the zone. Poor defense, unfortunate timing, and rust could explain the inflated earned runs.

What matters to the Yankees now is that his body is holding up — and the pitches are doing what they’re supposed to do.

A bullpen in need of answers

With the Yankees contending and the bullpen stretched thin, this call-up isn’t just a reward for patience. It’s a challenge.

The club has cycled through arms in recent weeks, managing innings and trying to avoid overuse. A reliable Effross could shift that equation dramatically, giving manager Aaron Boone another trusted option in the late innings.

The Yankees are hoping for a version of Effross closer to his 2022 self — the one who posted a 2.54 ERA across 56.2 innings between the Cubs and Yankees, walking just 2.38 batters per nine and inducing soft contact at will.

It’s been a long road back, but there’s belief that he can still be that guy.

Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Effross deserves this moment — but it’s only the beginning

Watching Effross over the past year has been like watching someone slowly reassemble a shattered violin, hoping the music still lives inside.

He’s rehabbed multiple injuries, endured a delayed spring training, and grinded through inconsistent Triple-A outings. But through it all, the Yankees never fully gave up hope.

This return, for now, is tentative. He’s expected to be active for Thursday’s series finale against Kansas City, and the real test will come when the bullpen phone rings and his number is called.

Does he still have the deception and command that made him special?

That question lingers, but one thing is clear: this isn’t just a roster move. It’s a chance at redemption — for a pitcher who’s fought too long to fade now.

