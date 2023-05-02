Yankees reinstate Harrison Bader, option struggling OF to Triple-A

Oct 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) reacts with left fielder Aaron Hicks (31) after hitting a two run home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the second inning during game four of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are in desperate need of assistance in the outfield, and they are finally getting some with the return of Harrison Bader. Acquired at the trade deadline last summer from the St. Louis Cardinals, Bader has experienced a number of injuries since joining the Yankees, which is unsurprising given his history.

At 28 years old, Bader is recovering from a lat issue he sustained during spring training. However, the elite defensive player should bring a spark of energy to a Yankee team that desperately needs a boost.

According to the Yankees:

After last night’s game, the Yankees optioned INF/OF Franchy Cordero to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Before tonight’s game, the Yankees returned OF Harrison Bader (#22) from rehab and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list.

The Yanks need Bader to perform at a level similar to his showing in the 2022 postseason. In nine games, he hit five home runs with six RBIs, achieving a .333 average and a .429 OBP. Although that is a small sample size and likely an anomaly based on his historical performance, Bader is capable of impressive hot streaks.

Harrison Bader is capable of quality:

Bader’s best season occurred in 2021 when he hit .267 with a .324 OBP, smashing 16 home runs and tallying 50 RBIs across 103 games. He will provide exceptional range in center field, allowing the Yankees to adjust the alignment of the corner positions.

While awaiting Aaron Judge’s return, who is eligible to play on May 8, the Bombers will have to continue relying on their depth in prominent roles. However, the corresponding move to reinstate Bader involved optioning Franchy Cordero back to Triple-A Scranton.

Cordero started the season strong but has since cooled down, hitting a dismal .151 with a .182 OBP, four home runs, 11 RBIs, and a 52 wRC+. Regrettably, Cordero has failed to reach base in eight consecutive games, prompting manager Aaron Boone to make a change.

Despite the addition of a few reinforcements, the outfield remains beleaguered. Hopefully, Jake Bauers will return to the lineup soon after making a spectacular catch, crashing into the left-field wall over the weekend and bruising his right knee.