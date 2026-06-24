The Yankees can still shop for bullpen help in July. They probably should, because contenders never have enough late-inning arms and weird things happen when October starts breathing on a roster.

But something pretty nasty is happening in front of them right now.

In June, Fernando Cruz, Brent Headrick and David Bednar have combined for 27.2 innings, a 0.98 ERA, a .110 batting average against, a .356 opponent OPS, 12 walks, 31 strikeouts and zero homers allowed, which is ridiculous no matter how many times you read it.

Yankees have three different bullpen looks working

The best part is that the trio does not win the same way. Cruz brings the whiff-heavy chaos arm, the one hitters hate seeing because the splitter can make a good at-bat look silly. Headrick gives the Yankees length from the left side, and that matters because not every bullpen win comes from a clean one-inning fireballer.

Then Bednar gives the group a final shape. His June line has been absurd by itself: eight scoreless innings, two hits allowed, one walk, nine strikeouts and three saves. A closer-level line without much noise around it plays anywhere.

Headrick has been just as important in a quieter way. He has allowed one earned run over 11 June innings, and the Yankees have needed that kind of stabilizer because the rotation has had a few nights where the bullpen had to do grown-up work early. Cruz has been more volatile with the walks, but three hits allowed in 8.2 innings with 12 strikeouts is the kind of profile a team can dream on.

The one flaw is still worth watching

The walk total is the small red flag here. Twelve walks across 27.2 innings is not nothing, and I would not ignore it just because the run prevention has been cartoonishly good.

Still, no homers allowed is the part that changes the feel of the group. Walks can annoy you, but homers break you, and the Yankees have managed to survive the free passes because this trio has kept the ball in the yard and missed enough bats to clean up most of its own traffic.

That’s a useful formula, especially for a team that still has deadline decisions coming. The Yankees do not have to pretend the bullpen is finished. They should be greedy. Add another arm if the price makes sense, because that is what serious teams do.

The difference is urgency. If Cruz, Headrick and Bednar keep giving the Yankees anything close to this version, the front office can shop from strength instead of panic. It is a much better place to be, and frankly, a lot more fun.