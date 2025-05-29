Yankees’ rehabbing starter makes important stride in rehab assignment

Jazz Chisholm isn’t the only big leaguer rehabbing for the Yankees in Somerset, as JT Brubaker took the mound for his third rehab outing.

The right-hander appeared for the Hudson Valley Renegades earlier this month before being moved up to Double-A with the Somerset Patriots.

In his second appearance with the team this season and his third overall since beginning a rehab assignment, the right-hander delivered 3 innings of shutout baseball.

Without Minor League options, the Yankees will have to decide whether they will reinstate Brubaker and add him to their 26-man roster or designate him for assignment.

JT Brubaker Looks Sharp, Yankees Have Difficult Decision Looming

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

On a gorgeous day in Somerset, the Yankees had to be happy with how JT Brubaker threw the ball for the Patriots in their matchup against the Akron RubberDucks.

The right-hander mixed in his repertoire well, using his sinker, slider, curveball, and changeup to navigate through the Guardians’ Double-A affiliate efficiently.

His fastball sat between 92-93 MPH, topping out at 95 MPH, as he was sharp with his command all evening and displayed a strong feel for his secondary pitches as well.

Here’s the full report on JT Brubaker’s pitch mix from this outing:

Sinker: 43.8%

Changeup: 20.8%

Slider: 18.8%

Curveball: 16.7%

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The pitch that impressed me the most was his changeup, a pitch that he used more than he did with the Pirates, as he may have found something with this off-speed pitch.

JT Brubaker is with a Yankees organization that has pushed itself to the forefront of offspeed development, with multiple pitchers on their roster adding or altering changeups to make it a more effective pitch.

He finished four innings of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit with three strikeouts, as he needed just 48 pitches to get through this outing.

The Yankees could use him as either a starter or reliever, perhaps using him in combination with someone like Ryan Yarbrough or just being used in a versatile bullpen role.

If the Yankees decide not to bring him on their roster when his rehab assignment ends, he will have to be placed on waivers where he can be plucked by the other 29 teams, accept a demotion to Triple-A, or elect free agency.