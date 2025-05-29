Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton drops badass comment after team received AL championship rings

There’s something cruel about being so close to a dream you can almost taste it—only to watch it slip away. That’s the feeling haunting the New York Yankees after their heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series.

It wasn’t just a loss—it was a punch to the gut after clawing through the American League to claim the pennant.

On paper, the season was a triumph. The Yankees made it to the Fall Classic for the first time in 15 years by winning the American League Championship Series, a feat that would spark parades in other cities.

But in New York? It only magnified the hunger. Winning the World Series is the only finish line that matters in the Bronx, and coming up short doesn’t earn applause—it earns resolve.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Championship rings they didn’t want

When the Yankees received their AL Championship rings on Thursday, the celebration was muted. Sure, the jewelry was stunning—gleaming tokens of excellence.

But for many in the clubhouse, those rings feel more like reminders than rewards.

“They’re using them as motivation to finish the job,” Yankees insider Bryan Hoch reported, quoting Giancarlo Stanton: “This isn’t the one we wanted.”

The Yankees recently received their 2024 AL championship rings, a bittersweet gesture. Giancarlo Stanton told the group: “This isn’t the one we wanted.” They’re using them as motivation to finish the job: https://t.co/HpMoUCr5M6 — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) May 29, 2025

That quote hit like a thunderclap. Stanton, who crushed seven home runs in the playoffs and posted an eye-popping 183 wRC+, wasn’t shy about voicing the shared sentiment.

For dozens, even hundreds of MLB players, an AL Championship ring is a career highlight. But this is the Yankees we’re talking about—a franchise steeped in legacy, pressure, and 27 glittering reasons not to settle.

The AL title wasn’t the culmination. It was a painful reminder of how close they came, and how far they still need to go.

High standards and higher expectations

Ever since Stanton donned the pinstripes in 2018, he’s understood the weight of the Yankees’ expectations. There’s no rebuilding year in New York, no moral victories.

The fans demand greatness, and the players—especially the leaders—embrace that challenge.

The sting of second place, in this case, isn’t just a feeling. It’s a fuel source. Those rings? They’re being looked at in the locker room not with pride, but with fire.

Like a runner staring at a silver medal, they’re a symbol of almost—and nothing haunts champions more than “almost.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The heartbreak that heals, slowly

Baseball, like life, often mirrors the pain of a story unfinished. The Yankees’ 2024 run was thrilling, heroic, and brutal all at once. Every walk-off win and dugout explosion led to a World Series where the script turned bitter.

The analogy here is simple: it’s like scaling a mountain for weeks, only to find another summit hiding behind the clouds. And that hidden summit—the World Series title—is all that matters in the Bronx.

Stanton and the Yankees are not sulking. They’re simmering. There’s a difference. This team isn’t reminiscing about what they almost achieved—they’re sharpening their focus for what must come next.

No one remembers who finished second—unless they’re determined to come back and rewrite the ending.

