Yankees could look to sign former White Sox All-Star to MiLB deal

There’s something quietly crushing about watching greatness fade. Like a sunset that once blazed with color, Tim Anderson’s career feels dim now.

The man who once electrified crowds in Chicago is now a shadow of himself, designated for assignment by the Angels after just 31 underwhelming games.

His 2024 numbers—.205 batting average, no home runs, one lonely stolen base—are a far cry from the player who won the AL batting title in 2019.

Back in February, Anderson sounded hopeful. He said he needed time to “retool his mechanics and clear his head.” It felt sincere.

But sometimes, clarity doesn’t translate into results. Sometimes, baseball is less about reinvention and more about rediscovery.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Angels move on while the Yankees keep watch

The Angels made their decision swiftly. After signing veteran Chris Taylor, Anderson was designated for assignment midweek.

That move all but slammed the door shut on his time in Los Angeles, likely signaling the end of his stint in the American League West.

Now, with waivers ahead and free agency potentially looming, Anderson’s next step is his choice—if any teams are still interested.

One franchise that might be? The New York Yankees. And the timing couldn’t be more poetic for a team constantly chasing redemption stories.

They’re not just contenders. They’re alchemists lately—turning overlooked talent into usable gold. And they need help at second and third base.

Is Tim Anderson the fix? Not definitively. But he’s a swing away from being intriguing, and that might be enough.

The Yankees’ track record of redemption offers a sliver of hope

The Yankees have quietly become one of baseball’s best rehabilitation programs. They’ve transformed bats and rebuilt confidence.

Look at Anthony Volpe. From streaky rookie to legitimate offensive force, his progression is no accident.

Trent Grisham? Once seen as a glove-first outfielder with limited pop, now thriving in a pinstriped platoon.

And Paul Goldschmidt—whose career had begun to wane—has rediscovered his swing with the Yankees’ help. There’s a pattern here.

If any franchise could reach into the ashes of Anderson’s career and find a spark, it’s the one in the Bronx.

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Anderson’s bat has been silent, but memories speak loudly

The numbers have collapsed since 2022: a 110 wRC+ that year fell to just 60 in 2023, then dipped even lower in 2024.

But you don’t forget how to hit overnight. Anderson’s hands were once magic. His swing, a flash of poetry and violence.

The challenge lies in pulling that version of him from the wreckage of missed timing, low confidence, and lingering doubts.

It’s like restoring a classic car buried in rust—one polished panel at a time, hoping the engine still turns over.

The pressure and promise of a final shot

Anderson is only 31. This isn’t the end unless he chooses it to be. But the window is closing, and fast.

A minor league deal with the Yankees could be the ultimate test—not just of his mechanics, but of his spirit.

There’s no guaranteed fairy tale ending. But maybe, just maybe, he finds the right clubhouse, the right coaches, the right swing.

Baseball is funny like that. It punishes decline cruelly, but it also forgives with sudden generosity when the spark returns.

Maybe Tim Anderson still has one story left to tell. And maybe it’s in New York.

