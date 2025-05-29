Yankees get major boost as critical pitcher shows key sign of a turnaround

When a starting pitcher finds his groove, it’s like watching a band finally lock into harmony after a few off notes.

That’s what Clarke Schmidt gave the Yankees this week — a performance that sounded like confidence and control wrapped into six scoreless innings.

As the rotation continues to find consistency, Schmidt is quietly becoming a reliable piece of the puzzle.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Schmidt steps up with his best start of the season

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old right-hander delivered arguably his most efficient outing of the year, tossing six shutout frames.

He allowed just four hits, struck out four, and showcased a calm tempo on the mound that hinted at newfound maturity.

The performance lowered his ERA to 3.95 and likely bought him more trust in the eyes of manager Aaron Boone.

While his numbers haven’t popped off the page this season, they’re steadily climbing in the right direction.

His pitch mix is finally starting to click

Schmidt’s most-used pitch is a cutter, thrown 45% of the time and averaging just 92.6 mph — not overpowering velocity.

Still, he’s using it as a table-setter, and the real damage comes from his knuckle curve and sweeper.

Opposing hitters are batting only .133 against the sweeper and .139 against the knuckle curve, both devastating offerings when set up properly.

His curveball is especially deadly, generating 18 strikeouts on just 20.7% usage — a strong strikeout-to-usage ratio.

Underlying metrics suggest more growth is coming

Statistically, Schmidt ranks in the 79th percentile in whiff rate, which speaks to how deceptive his movement has become.

That whiff rate, paired with an ability to avoid damage contact, is a promising foundation for long-term success in the rotation.

Schmidt isn’t expected to become an ace — not with Max Fried and Carlos Rodón dealing at elite levels — but a strong middle-rotation arm could be pivotal.

Especially if the Yankees hope to limit wear and tear on their top starters before October.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cashman could still make a move at the deadline

Even though the Yankees’ rotation is trending up, general manager Brian Cashman may not sit idle come the trade deadline.

He’s known for targeting controllable arms or short-term rentals with upside, and this summer will be no different.

That said, Schmidt’s recent performance gives the front office more flexibility — less pressure to overspend or panic early.

Instead, they can take a wait-and-see approach while the current staff continues to prove itself.

A critical stretch lies ahead for Schmidt

This is a pivotal time for Schmidt to lock in and solidify his role as a consistent starter heading into the summer.

If he can replicate this outing a few more times, he might just carve out permanent real estate in the Yankees’ long-term plans.

And for a team chasing another deep postseason run, every dependable arm matters when the lights get brighter.

