Yankees’ rehabbing infielder dodges another injury

Injuries don’t ask if you’re ready. They simply arrive, shake everything up, and leave you scrambling for answers.

The New York Yankees found themselves back in that all-too-familiar place this week after Jazz Chisholm exited with an oblique injury.

While the initial outlook suggests he could return within a few days, the Yankees won’t be rushing him back.

Chisholm is known for downplaying pain, and the team knows just how tricky obliques can be if aggravated too soon.

In the meantime, they’ll lean on a mix of Oswald Peraza and Pablo Reyes to plug the gap at second base.

But the more complicated subplot involves DJ LeMahieu and his rocky road back to relevance.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

LeMahieu’s return hits another speed bump

After missing time with an earlier injury, LeMahieu finally began a rehab assignment in Double-A with Somerset.

He was on fire in a tiny sample — hitting .600/.600/1.000 with one home run and three RBIs in ten plate appearances.

But on Tuesday, that momentum hit a wall when LeMahieu had to pause the assignment to receive a cortisone injection.

The issue? A flare-up in his hip — a part of the body that’s become a frequent problem area in recent years.

Fortunately, by Wednesday, he reported feeling better and is scheduled to resume playing again on Friday with Somerset.

Still, the fact that he needed a cortisone shot during a light rehab stint raises bigger concerns about durability.

Age and health are starting to define his future

LeMahieu is no longer the dependable everyday player the Yankees signed to a long-term deal back in 2021.

At this stage, he feels like a luxury item gathering dust — one you’re afraid to use because it might break.

Even if he stays healthy enough to return, there’s no guarantee he’ll perform at the major league level.

His bat has slowed, his agility has declined, and his availability is more uncertain than ever before.

The Yankees still owe him $15 million this season and another $50 million through 2026, a steep price for declining returns.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cutting ties may be uncomfortable — but necessary

At some point, the front office will need to weigh LeMahieu’s presence against the value of a more flexible roster spot.

With younger players available and the trade deadline looming, that space could become more important than sentimental attachment.

He’s become an injury risk every time he laces up, and the Yankees can’t afford to wait on inconsistency.

If they’re serious about pushing for a deep postseason run, hard roster decisions may be unavoidable this summer.

The short-term plan while Chisholm heals

Until Jazz Chisholm is fully ready to return, Peraza and Reyes will split time at second base for the Yankees.

Neither offers Chisholm’s pop or athleticism, but they’re capable enough to bridge the gap for a short stint.

Peraza still carries some upside, though his long-term future in New York remains in question amid inconsistent development.

Reyes, meanwhile, is a steady presence who won’t hurt you defensively and can occasionally chip in offensively.

But for now, the Yankees are walking a tightrope — waiting for Chisholm, managing LeMahieu, and praying stability returns soon.

