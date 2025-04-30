Yankees’ infielder on the brink of losing his job just got a second life

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees’ Tuesday night tilt against the Baltimore Orioles started with a bit of unease as second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited in the first inning due to a right oblique injury.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. needed a trainer's check mid-AB and appeared to have an issue with his side.



Then he tripled.



Now he's coming out of the game. Oswald Peraza is in. #Yankees — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) April 29, 2025

While Chisholm tried to downplay the issue—saying he just needs a couple of days—he’s not the one holding the pen on that decision, and frankly, he shouldn’t be.

Oblique injuries have a pesky reputation for lingering longer than expected, and the Yankees are wisely choosing caution over optimism.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A Day Off and a Decision Looming

With a scheduled day off Thursday, the Yankees are using that window to conduct further imaging and tests on Chisholm’s side. He’s already out of the lineup for Wednesday’s game, and Thursday’s results will likely determine whether he lands on the injured list or returns in time for the weekend.

For a team with postseason aspirations, betting on a sore oblique is like doubling down on a pair of twos—rarely a good idea.

Enter Oswald Peraza: A Door Opens

Opportunity, as they say, often knocks at inconvenient times. And for Oswald Peraza, Tuesday might have been the knock he’s been waiting for.

Stepping in for Chisholm, Peraza quietly put together a productive night: 2-for-5, a run scored, and two RBIs. It wasn’t an offensive explosion, but it was a spark—and in his current situation, even sparks matter.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

His slash line sits at .226/.250/.387, which isn’t going to earn him a parade, but Peraza’s glove and wheels remain elite. The issue is what he’s doing at the plate—or rather, what he hasn’t yet done.

With DJ LeMahieu nearing a return from rehab, roster math becomes a cruel equation for Peraza. He’s out of minor league options, which means he can’t be quietly shuffled back to Scranton; he’d have to clear waivers first. And in this league, gloves like his don’t tend to go unclaimed.

A Crucial Window to Prove Himself

If Chisholm is indeed headed to the injured list, Peraza might earn a few more starts.

Even if Chisholm doesn’t join the 10-day list, Peraza will still have Wednesday and potentially a couple of extra days if the Yankees want to make sure Chisholm is well-rested before returning.

It’s not much, but in baseball, careers have pivoted on smaller moments. For Peraza, this is his audition, his “now or never” stretch.

He doesn’t need to become the next Derek Jeter overnight, but a few timely hits, a couple of smart plays, and some production that turns heads just enough could be the difference between staying in pinstripes and being passed around the league like a flyer on a subway platform.

Right now, the spotlight’s his. What he does with it could shape his entire future.