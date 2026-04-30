The New York Yankees have had an excellent start to the season at 20-11, with their rotation performing incredibly well to help propel them to a hot start.

With that being said, their fifth spot has been in flux due to the struggles that Luis Gil had during Spring Training and the regular season.

Reinforcements are on the way to provide a more permanent answer to the final spot in the rotation, as Carlos Rodon is taking his second rehab start of the assignment.

The left-hander will take the mound for the Somerset Patriots, who are the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate, and here’s everything you need to know about this contest.

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Carlos Rodon Heads to Somerset To Work Towards Yankees’ Return

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The Somerset Patriots enter play 9-14, and after the departure of top prospect George Lombard Jr. following his promotion to Triple-A, they get a nice boost in Carlos Rodon.

Entering his second rehab start of the assignment, Rodon is expected to make three total starts before returning to the Major League club.

Rodon hit the 65-pitch mark in his first rehab start last week with the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades, so he’s expected to get into the 70s with his pitch count tonight.

Among those he will face in the Portland SeaDogs’ lineup is rapidly-ascending infield prospect Franklin Arias, who has seven home runs in April alone.

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Just 20 years old, the Red Sox may have a future big-league option for their infield with Arias, who will lead off against Rodon.

With the promotion of Lombard, the Patriots will lead off Jace Avina, who has six home runs and was featured in our pre-season top 30 for the Yankees’ organization.

Owen Cobb, an undrafted free agent whom the Yankees signed in 2024, has taken over at shortstop for tonight’s game with the team’s newfound void at the position.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM at TD Bank Ballpark in New Jersey, with the game being televised on YES Network.