Yankees refusing to including Rookie of the Year pitcher in Kyle Tucker trade talks: Report

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are in aggressive pursuit of Kyle Tucker, the Houston Astros’ star outfielder, as they seek to fill the void left by Juan Soto’s departure to the Mets. However, reports suggest the Chicago Cubs are currently leading the race for Tucker. The Cubs have proposed trading active MLB talent for Tucker, but the Astros’ reluctance to take on additional salary creates an opening for the Yankees.

With a deep pool of pre-arbitration players, the Yankees are well-positioned to make a compelling offer. Rumors have circulated that Luis Gil could headline a potential deal, but Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported on MLB radio Friday morning that the Yankees have yet to formally include Gil in discussions, even as they remain intent on securing Tucker.

Luis Gil’s Potential Role in a Blockbuster Trade

Luis Gil, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, had a breakout 2024 season, pitching 151.2 innings with a 3.50 ERA, 10.15 strikeouts per nine, a 78.8% left-on-base rate, and a 35.6% ground ball rate. Despite his stellar numbers, Gil’s fastball command remains a question mark, and his injury history adds a layer of risk for any team acquiring him.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Bowden suggested that if the Yankees trade Gil, they could pivot to signing Walker Buehler to reinforce the rotation. Buehler, projected to secure a three-year, $54 million deal, would add another reliable arm to a rotation already bolstered by the recent signing of Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract.

Tucker’s Value to the Yankees

Kyle Tucker would be a transformative addition to the Yankees’ roster. Despite being limited to 78 games in 2024 due to a shin injury, the 27-year-old outfielder posted elite offensive metrics, slashing .289/.408/.585 with 23 homers, 49 RBIs, and a 180 wRC+. Tucker’s production was on pace to eclipse Soto’s over a full season, and his Gold Glove-caliber defense further enhances his value.

Tucker’s arrival would allow Aaron Judge to return to right field, with Jasson Dominguez taking center and Tucker slotting into left. This alignment would strengthen the Yankees’ defensive outfield while adding a premium bat to the lineup.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Cost and Long-Term Outlook

Trading for Tucker would require the Yankees to part with significant assets like Gil, but Tucker’s long-term potential makes him worth the investment. With just one year of team control remaining, the Yankees would need to secure an extension to make the move worthwhile. Fortunately, Tucker’s expected contract would likely fall far short of the $805 million deal Soto signed, potentially landing closer to $450 million.

Locking in Tucker for the long haul could be part of a broader strategy. With Fried already in place and opportunities to add a cost-effective first baseman like Carlos Santana, the Yankees could reallocate resources and remain competitive without compromising their future.

Cubs Pose a Major Obstacle

Despite the Yankees’ aggressive approach, the Cubs remain a formidable competitor for Tucker. They possess MLB-ready talent to offer Houston and may currently have the upper hand. However, Cashman’s determination and the Yankees’ ability to meet Houston’s demands with pre-arbitration players keep them firmly in the mix.

The pursuit of Tucker underscores the Yankees’ urgency to bolster their roster and reclaim their place as World Series contenders. While the path is fraught with challenges, the outcome could redefine their trajectory for years to come.