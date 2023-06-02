Yankees refuse to call up surging prospect in Triple-A

May 1, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Oswald Peraza (91) hits a single in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

For reasons not entirely clear, Oswald Peraza, one of the New York Yankees’ top prospects, doesn’t appear to receive the same recognition as some of his peers.

Last year, he racked up 20 home runs and 35 stolen bases across Triple-A and the major leagues, yet his opportunities remained restricted.

The Yankees decided to place more emphasis on spring training statistics over his consistent performance in consequential games, leading him to begin the season in Triple-A. His chances with the major league team this year have been scarce, and due to roster congestion, he found himself reassigned to Scranton a few weeks back.

Nevertheless, since his reassignment, his performance at the plate has been impeccable, affirming his deservingness of a substantial opportunity at the major league level.

This year, with the RailRiders, Peraza has compiled an impressive slash line of .340/.389/.670, along with 10 home runs and six stolen bases in just 108 plate appearances. He has a wRC+ of 159 and has homered in seven of his past eight games.

The Yankees really need to give Peraza a true chance

This bit of data is actually unbelievable:

Oswald Peraza now has 24 HRs in his last 76 games at the Triple-A level following. his 10th blast of the season tonight. That's a 47 HR pace over 150 games, and with 28 SBs in that timespan, he could have a 30/30 stretch in under 100 games played. Bring him to the Bronx! #NYY pic.twitter.com/uNq6X2miXy — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) June 1, 2023

The combination of power and speed exhibited by Peraza is exceptional. When this is paired with a proficient hit tool and excellent defensive abilities, it becomes evident that the Yankees have a potential starting shortstop languishing in the minor leagues.

The Yankees’ profound regard and preference for veteran players could potentially be a source of frustration for Peraza and might be contributing to his growing impatience at the lack of opportunities. There’s no justification for Josh Donaldson being prioritized over him, and a compelling argument can be made that he is a superior choice to DJ LeMahieu and at least on par with Gleyber Torres at this juncture.

Should the Yankees consider using Peraza as a trade asset, they ought to ensure they secure substantial value in return. His talents are too significant to be relegated to the bench or confined to playing at the Triple-A level.