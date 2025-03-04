Yankees’ red-hot pitcher is gunning for a rotation spot

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees put on an offensive clinic against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday afternoon, cruising to a dominant 12–3 victory. It was one of those games where everything seemed to click, from the bats to the arms, and young pitcher Will Warren continued to shine in what has been an eye-opening spring training performance.

Will Warren’s Breakout Performance

Warren has looked like a completely different pitcher this spring, and Tuesday was just another example of why the Yankees are so high on him. Over three appearances, he’s posted a 1.13 ERA, finally giving up his first earned run of the spring on a solo shot to Max Kepler.

But outside of that, he was in complete control, striking out four batters over three innings, including some of the Phillies’ biggest names—Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Schwarber.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

His sweeper, which has been a work in progress for some time, has taken a massive step forward. It’s breaking sharper, and hitters are struggling to pick it up. More importantly, his revamped change-up is turning into a legitimate weapon, giving him another pitch that he can rely on when working through tough at-bats. The fastball has also looked sharp, and the combination of all three pitches has created an arsenal that has even the best hitters in the league off balance.

Rotation Spot Still in Limbo

Despite Warren’s dominance, his immediate future remains a bit uncertain. The Yankees still have veteran Marcus Stroman penciled into the rotation, and unless general manager Brian Cashman finds a way to offload part of Stroman’s salary, Warren will likely be starting the season in the minors or as a bullpen arm.

With Luis Gil out for the first few months of the season, the Yankees will need depth, and Warren might be the best option available to fill that gap. If Stroman struggles early, the team could have no choice but to turn to the young right-hander sooner rather than later.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Warren’s Stuff is Legitimate

What’s most exciting about Warren’s performance this spring isn’t just the numbers—it’s how he’s getting them. His deception has improved dramatically, and hitters are struggling to square him up. The fastball is exploding out of his hand, the sweeper is causing uncomfortable swings, and the change-up has developed into a pitch that can be a real difference-maker.

Even against some of the league’s best hitters, Warren is making it look easy, which is a sign that he may be more than just a back-end starter. If he continues to develop at this pace, he could be a legitimate rotation piece for the Yankees sooner rather than later.