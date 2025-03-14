Yankees received calls from ‘multiple teams’ to trade for rising pitching prospect

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees have had their fair share of young pitchers come through the system with high expectations, but few have been thrown into the fire quite like Will Warren. With injuries ravaging the rotation, Warren has stepped up this spring and put himself in prime position to secure a roster spot. The Yankees have always been high on his potential, and now they’re ready to see what he can do on the biggest stage.

A Dominant Spring Performance

Warren has been lights out in camp, making a strong case to be part of the Yankees’ starting rotation when the regular season kicks off. Over 11.2 innings, he’s posted a stellar 1.54 ERA, striking out batters at a rate of 9.26 per nine innings. His ability to strand runners is notable, carrying a 71.4% left on base rate, and his 48.1% ground ball rate shows that he’s keeping the ball out of the air—an essential skill for any pitcher in Yankee Stadium.

One of the most encouraging signs has been his ability to limit free passes and avoid giving up the long ball. Improved command has made him a far more effective pitcher than the version the Yankees saw last season when he posted an ugly 10.32 ERA over 22.2 innings.

A Pitcher the Yankees Refused to Trade

Warren’s stock took a hit after his brief big-league stint in 2024, but the Yankees never lost faith in him. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, multiple teams tried to acquire Warren this offseason, hoping to buy low on a pitcher with an impressive slider and quality velocity. The Yankees didn’t bite. They believed Warren was far better than the numbers suggested, and so far, he’s proving them right.

“Multiple teams tried to trade for right-hander Will Warren this offseason after a middling six-outing big league cameo last year ended in a 10.32 ERA. New York believed Warren was better than that, and he is rewarding the support with an impressive spring and likely rotation spot.”

With Gerrit Cole out for the season and Luis Gil sidelined for at least three months, the Yankees don’t have the luxury of bringing Warren along slowly. He’s going to be leaned on right away, and if he continues to pitch like he has this spring, he could become a long-term staple in the rotation.

Earning the Respect of Yankees Brass

Catcher Austin Wells and manager Aaron Boone have both spoken highly of Warren’s growth. Boone has been particularly impressed with how Warren has refined his secondary pitches and improved his command. He already had a devastating slider and a solid fastball, but now he’s showing a more complete arsenal—one that can get big-league hitters out consistently.

What makes Warren such an exciting piece for the Yankees is that he’s still pre-arbitration. If he performs well, he’ll be one of the most cost-effective arms in the rotation for years to come, giving the Yankees financial flexibility to build around him. They need him now more than ever, and he’s proving he’s up for the challenge.