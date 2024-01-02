Yankees receive high off-season grade despite desperate need for pitching

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have put the MLB world on notice with their off-season acquisitions, namely trading for star OF Juan Soto.

For them, the Yankees have been given an A grade for their transactions this winter by CBS Sports.

Yankees: 4 Additions Have the 2024 Season Prospects Looking Bright

R.J. Anderson had this to say about the job Brian Cashman has done in New York this fall on behalf of the network:

“Whiffing on Yoshinobu Yamamoto has cast a shadow on the Yankees’ winter. That’s too bad because Brian Cashman did good work landing Juan Soto and Trent Grisham without giving up any of the organization’s top three prospects,” Anderson stated.

“Your mileage may vary on fellow trade additions Alex Verdugo and Victor González, though both could end up as positive contributors. We’d like to see the Yankees add another starting pitcher this winter, but we feel decent enough about their offseason.”

Soto’s value goes without saying. The 26-year-old has everything on his resume, from a 2019 World Series crown to four top-10 MVP finishes in both leagues.

He’ll be relied on greatly to juice up the offense early in the order, as he’s anticipated to bat third. He’ll also strengthen the Yankees outfield and give them a durable glove in right. Grisham also adds a base-stealing threat to the Yankees, collecting 15 steals last year.

Yankees Set Themselves Up Well For The Short and Long Term

Retaining Spencer Jones and their two other top prospects also put the Yankees in a great position down the road for 2025 and onward.

Verdugo and Gonzalez give the Bombers stability. Verdugo registered 51 more hits than strikeouts in 2023 and provides the Yankees with a lefty at the plate, while Gonzalez owned a 1.099 WHIP and a 0.3 WAR on the mound.

Missing out on Yamamoto was a blow to Hal Steinbrenner’s objective to stack the roster. But, the Yankees have not over-exerted their salary cap and are still exploring the remnant of elite talent still out there for the taking.