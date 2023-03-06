·
Published March 6, 2023

Yankees reassign 7 players to Minor League camp

Feb 26, 2023; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Elijah Dunham (92) dives to catch a line drive in the third inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees still have a few weeks left of spring training to iron out some of their weaknesses and position battles. However, they are starting to thin out the roster, getting essential players at-bats and live opportunities to showcase their talents.

The Yankees are starting to thin out the roster:

The team made the first cuts, sending seven players to Minor League camp for the start of this week.

Today, the Yankees reassigned RHP Sean BoyleC Josh BreauxOF Elijah DunhamC Anthony SeiglerLHP D.J. SneltenRHP Mitch Spence and C Austin Wells to minor league camp.

Seeing the Yankees send OF prospect Elijah Dunham back down to minor league camp is interesting, considering he only got a handful of opportunities this spring. Over three at-bats, he tallied two hits and a run, making a diving catch in the outfield to go with it. The 24-year-old is looking to elevate his game and fight his way to the Major League roster, expecting to start with Triple-A Scranton this upcoming season.

The Yankees were also hoping to get a better look at catcher Austin Wells, who suffered a broken rib and will miss all of spring. Wells will likely elevate to Triple-A as well and could potentially make an impact with the Yankees during the 2023 season down the stretch.

Wells is known for his stellar offensive contributions as a lefty, featuring great athleticism. His defensive quality behind home plate has blossomed over the past year, seeing a big increase in caught-stealing percentage and lowered his passed balls allowed.

Nonetheless, sending three catchers back to the minor leagues, Josh Breaux, Anthony Seigler, and Wells, certainly proposes a potential liability for the Bombers. Considering that Ben Rortvedt and Breaux are also set to miss time, José Treviño and Kyle Higashioka are the team’s primary catchers. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Yankees brought in a player like Robinson Chirinos to compete, having spent some time with Scranton last year.

