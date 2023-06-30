Yankees reached out to Astros about potential outfielder trade

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are evidently on the lookout for an outfielder to fortify a faltering unit. According to recent reports, General Manager Brian Cashman has held talks with the Houston Astros, expressing a potential interest.

Initial Negotiations: Yankees & Astros

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Yankees showed an interest in Astros’ outfielder Chas McCormick. However, despite the pressing need, the Yankees failed to finalize a deal.

“The Yankees had previous interest in McCormick, according to major-league sources who were granted anonymity so they could speak candidly. McCormick’s opposite-field power would appear ideal for the short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium. The teams, however, never got close on a deal.”

McCormick: An Ideal Candidate?

At 28 years old, McCormick is a competent right-handed hitting player with several years of team control left before his free agency in 2027. This season, McCormick boasts a .245 batting average, a .331 OBP, and seven homers. He’s also notched up 21 RBIs, seven stolen bases and maintains a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate across 43 games. McCormick has a 117 wRC+, indicating above-average offensive metrics for the third consecutive year since his promotion in 2021.

Historically, McCormick has served as a solid depth piece for Houston, but his qualities also make him a potential everyday player.

Potential for Renewed Negotiations

Although the initial negotiations between the Yankees and Astros didn’t result in a deal, there’s a chance the Yankees could revisit the prospect of acquiring McCormick at the summer deadline.

McCormick’s Defensive Credentials

From a defensive perspective, McCormick has played 351 innings in the outfield this year, achieving a .989 fielding percentage. With two defensive runs saved and three outs above average, McCormick is an above-average defender capable of covering all outfield positions, including both corners.

While most of McCormick’s play has been in center field, he’s also spent close to 700 innings in left field, a position the Yankees are keen to bolster.

Trade Implications & Other Options

With a current 44–37 record, the Astros are far from being a seller at the deadline. To secure McCormick, the Yankees would likely have to offer starting-level players in return, potentially an infielder or a near-ready prospect.

However, other viable alternatives could emerge from teams with less impressive records, looking to offload and reconfigure their squads for the 2024 season.