Yankees re-assign top outfield prospect to minor league camp

Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Jasson Dominguez plays for the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees lost their 11th spring training game on Thursday evening, but star outfield prospect Jasson Domongiez has another star-inspiring moment.

Enjoying an at-bat at the end of the contest, Jasson roped a double to right field, increasing his batting average to .455 with a .520 OBP, an impressive stat-line that showcases his quality against Triple-A and MLB-level pitching.

Despite his impressive showing this spring, the Yankees re-assigned Dominguez to the minors after Thursday’s contest.

Dominguez heading back to minor league camp may disappoint some fans, but the expectation was that he’d always start in the minors, but he could find his way to Triple-A in 2023.

The Yankees are incredibly high on Jasson Dominguez for a good reason:

The top OF prospect in the farm system played just five games with Somerset in Double-A last season, so the Yankees likely want him to spend a bit more time at that level before promoting him to Scranton. With that being said, his performance during spring proves he’s ready to make the leap, so I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of him enjoying some reps in the bigs down the stretch as the post-season approaches.

Prospects don’t accumulate any service time after mid-august, so the Bombers can offer him a taste of MLB action ahead of the 2024 camping, which may present an opportunity for him to win a starting job.

Considering Harrison Bader will be a free agent next year and the left field spot still unsolved, Dominguez could easily take over. At 20 years old, he’s developing briskly, which is exactly what the Yankees hoped for.