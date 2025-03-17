Yankees’ rapidly declining infielder ‘moving the needle’ towards a return

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

When New York Yankees declining infielder DJ LeMahieu first tweaked his calf during a spring training game on March 1, it seemed like a minor hiccup but the veteran himself said he’d be out for “a little while.”

Fast forward a few weeks, and that “little while” started to feel a lot longer. With Opening Day creeping closer, his availability is a serious question mark.

While LeMahieu focuses on his recovery, the Yankees have been testing out Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza at third base.

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

For a while, updates on his progress were scarce—until Monday, when Yankees insider Chris Kirschner shared a promising report.

According to manager Aaron Boone, LeMahieu is “moving the needle” in his rehab. That’s a positive sign, though it doesn’t exactly clarify when he’ll return. He’s been hitting, which keeps his timing sharp, but the real challenge will be running at full speed.

The Risk of Pushing Too Soon

Calf injuries are notoriously tricky—kind of like a car that seems fine until you push it too hard and the check engine light flickers back on. At 36, and with a history of nagging injuries, LeMahieu has to be cautious. Rushing back too soon could lead to a longer absence.

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

While it’s not out of the question that he’ll be ready for Opening Day, the more likely scenario is that he starts the season on the injured list. That would give him extra time to ensure he’s 100% before stepping back onto the field.

Other Injury Updates

LeMahieu isn’t the only Yankee on the mend. Boone also shared brief updates on other key players. Giancarlo Stanton is “doing a bit more,” though Boone remained vague on specifics—perhaps a sign that the team is being extra careful with the slugger’s workload. Meanwhile, Clarke Schmidt’s bullpen session went well following his shoulder scare, and Jake Cousins is already back to throwing at 90 feet.

With Opening Day just around the corner, the Yankees are juggling injuries and lineup adjustments, hoping their key players will be ready when the real games begin.