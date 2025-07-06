Yankees pull star infielder from the lineup with ‘shoulder’ issues

The New York Yankees entered Sunday’s matchup against the New York Mets clinging to hope that they could finally halt a brutal six-game slide.

It’s the type of stretch that tests not only the players’ resolve but also manager Aaron Boone’s willingness to gamble with the lineup.

That gamble took center stage when Boone decided to rest some of the team’s biggest lefty threats — Jasson Dominguez, Ben Rice, and Jazz Chisholm.

For a team desperate to claw out of the hole, it seemed like risky timing.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jazz Chisholm’s shoulder needs attention as Yankees look long term

The decision to sit Jazz Chisholm wasn’t just about strategy.

According to Boone, Chisholm has been nursing “some shoulder stuff,” clearly playing through bumps and bruises.

Offering him a day off — with an extra built-in day off Monday — buys him valuable time to heal before a big series against the Seattle Mariners.

Chisholm’s been one of the few consistent forces in the Yankees’ offense, hitting .245 with a .341 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging mark.

He’s cracked 15 homers, swiped 10 bags, and ranks in the 96th percentile in barrel rate.

In short, he’s exactly the type of bat the Yankees can’t afford to lose as they limp toward the All-Star break.

The Yankees’ lineup without Chisholm lacks needed thunder

With Chisholm resting, the Yankees turned to DJ LeMahieu at second base and Oswald Peraza at third.

Neither has provided much spark lately.

LeMahieu’s glove is still valuable at times, but his offensive production has cratered, a shadow of the All-Star hitter he once was.

Peraza, meanwhile, remains a mystery box — a player who flashes promise but rarely delivers meaningful results at the plate.

Removing Chisholm, Dominguez, and Rice from the lineup all at once is like pulling the teeth from a lion right before sending it into battle.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Boone hopes short rest will pay off in the coming weeks

Still, Boone had little choice.

He understands that pushing Chisholm through nagging injuries in July could mean losing him entirely in August.

And with how this Yankees roster is constructed, that’s a nightmare scenario.

Boone said the decision was about protecting Chisholm for the long haul, knowing that a few missed at-bats now might keep him healthy for a critical stretch run.

It’s the same concept as pulling a pitcher early to preserve his arm — one small sacrifice to prevent a devastating loss later.

A huge series with Seattle looms as Yankees try to stabilize

The Yankees will get a full day off Monday, allowing Chisholm’s shoulder extra time to recover.

Then it’s right back to business with a series against the Mariners, a team fighting for its own playoff standing.

By then, Boone expects Chisholm back in the lineup, hopefully refreshed and ready to continue anchoring the offense.

The Yankees are banking on this conservative approach paying dividends when games matter even more down the line.